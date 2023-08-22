No Shade: This BTS Windshield Cover Is the Best Fan Merch for Cars and Commutes

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

BTS fans undoubtedly keep the group’s music on full blast when they’re commuting in their cars, but now, there’s another way for ARMY to take BTS with them along for the ride.

Etsy is selling BTS-inspired sun shades, which feature all seven members of the group as if they were sitting in the car with you. The windshield sun shades are not only a great novelty gift for fans, they’re practical too, offering protection from the harsh glare of the sun to keep your vehicle cool and comfortable.

BTS Car Sun Shade $24.99 $17.99

The BTS sun shades are wide enough to act as windshield covers for most vehicles types. There is a small divot in the middle to slot the cover under your rearview mirror, and you can use your driver and passenger’s side sun visors to hold the window shade in place. From the outside, it almost looks as if the members are sitting in your car. The windshield shade rolls up for easy storage when not in use.

While we wait for the next official BTS collaboration to drop, this is a great piece of fan-made merch to pick up online. Regularly $24.99+, get this BTS windshield cover on sale for $17.99 now on Etsy.com. The seller has a 4.9-star (out of five) rating from almost 1000 verified shoppers online. This sun shade is printed and ships from the USA.

BTS Car Windshield Sun Shade $19.99 $17.99

You can also find a BTS-inspired windshield cover on Amazon. This sun shade is available in two different sizes (depending on your vehicle) and comes with suction cups to help the cover stay in place. The company says using the sun shade can help keep your car up to 10 degrees cooler inside.

The BTS sun shades come on the heels of the release of “I Love BTS,” a new fan journal that hit stores in May. Of course, the global superstars also unveiled their official book, “Beyond the Story” in July.