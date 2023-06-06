Wordle In Real Life: The Popular Word-Guessing Game Is Now a Board Game

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.
Wordle, the popular online word-guessing game from the New York Times, is now available to play as a board game.
Hasbro, maker of popular games like Monopoly and Clue, have introduced Wordle: The Party Game. Inspired by the digital version of the guessing game, the board game plays like a cross between Scrabble and Hangman, with players taking turns to guess the “secret word” in less than six tries.
First released for the holiday season last fall, the Wordle board game has been re-stocked online with new pricing: regularly $20+, Wordle: The Party Game is on sale for just $13.99 right now — a 30% discount.
This new version of Wordle is designed for 2-4 players with a recommended age of 14 and up. Each player takes a turn as “host” to write down the “secret word.” It’s then up to the other players to guess. The included dry-erase boards let players jot down their guesses, while the “host” uses green and yellow tiles to let people know whether they’ve matched any letters.
Scoring is a little reversed: the fewer tries it takes a player to guess the word, the fewer points they score. The player with the fewest points at the end of the game wins.
While the web-based Wordle is designed for solo play, this physical version lets you play with up to three other people. And while the New York Times only releases one Wordle puzzle a day, the board game’s included dry-erase boards and markers let you play as many rounds as you want.
The Wordle board game is an officially-licensed collaboration between the New York Times and Hasbro. It’s quickly become one of the most popular party games online too, with a 4.4-star rating (out of five) from hundreds of positive reviews.
Though the game has a suggested retail price of $20, you can get the Wordle board game online for just $13.99 on Amazon.com. This makes a great gift for parents, new grads, housewarmings or just for your next get together. See full details here.