Martha Stewart Says She Still Uses Her Kmart Sheets and Towels: ‘We Made Great Stuff’

Martha Stewart knows a thing or two about longevity, and it turns out her products last a long time too.

The businesswoman and lifestyle guru revealed Monday that she still uses the same Kmart sheets, duvet covers and towels that she had when she first launched the Kmart line in the late 90s. Speaking on a panel at PROJECT and Magic Las Vegas, a bi-annual tradeshow for fashion insiders and buyers, Stewart says her house in Upstate New York and her summer house in Maine are both still furnished with Kmart sheets and towels. “I always loved what we did with Kmart,” she told the crowd. “We made great stuff.”

Though she lamented the end of her Kmart deal, which came to a close in 2009, Stewart says she’s “very proud” of the variety and quality of products that were sold at the big box chain.

Of course, Stewart’s lifestyle empire has only grown since then, with her bedding, kitchenware and home decor line now available on Amazon.

MARTHA STEWART 100% Cotton Queen Sheet Set $64.99 Buy Now On Amazon

The current bedding offerings on Amazon include sheet sets, towels, duvet sets, comforters and quilts, with pricing starting at $54.99 for a set of six towels and running to $199.99 for a king-size comforter set.

You can also find Martha Stewart sheets and home accessories at QVC, where the former TV star still makes occasional guest appearances.

MARTHA STEWART Homestead Stripe Queen Comforter Set $117.99 $99.99 Buy Now On Amazon

Stewart has had no shortage of high-profile collaborations since Kmart, having launched a new restaurant, The Bedford by Martha Stewart at Paris Las Vegas in 2022; a popular CBD line that she told the crowd she uses every night to relax and fall asleep; a wine collection (and a new “Martha’s Chard” release with 19 Crimes); a shoe collection with Skechers; and a number of best-selling cookbooks (her 100th cookbook is due out this fall).

Stewart’s next goal: “I want to work with LVMH,” she declared, shouting out the luxury conglomerate that counts Louis Vuitton, Fendi and Christian Dior as brands on its roster. “It would be great to make some practical clothing with them,” Stewart said.

The 82-year-old also revealed that she’s working on an artificial intelligence platform, tentatively dubbed “Martha AI.”

“Want to learn how to clean you shower? Ask Martha AI,” the entrepreneurial Stewart offered as an example. “All the work I’ve done in the last 60 years, I’d love for it to be incorporated into something useful and new.”