This Portable ‘AC’ Unit Is Just $48 and Helps You Stay Cool at Home (or at the Office)

Summer is in full swing, and while temperatures may be sweltering outside, you don’t have to suffer through the heatwave indoors. One of the best ways to stay cool is by picking up a portable air conditioner, like this one from Amazon.

While stand-alone air conditioners can be heavy and bulky, this shoebox-sized unit weighs less than two pounds and be easily moved from room to room (or table to table). Better known as an “evaporative cooler,” this device is like a hybrid between a humidifier and a fan, turning water into a cool blast of air.

Mistletoe, the brand behind this personal air cooler, touts its four-in-one functions: use it as a fan, a humidifier, an aromatherapy machine and a night light. The water tank holds up to 550ml of water, and the fan has three different speeds. You can also adjust the angle of the blades, similar to how you would adjust the AC vents in your car.

Want to add a little aromatherapy? Simply put a few drops of your favorite essential oil into the top of the box, which can also open up to fit aromatherapy strips inside. The night light, meantime, can cycle through seven different colors and you can adjust the intensity too (or turn it off completely if you prefer to sleep in the dark).

This is one of the best portable air conditioners on Amazon, with users giving it a 4.6-star rating (out of five) from more than 3000 verified reviews. Get the Mistletoe Portable Evaporative Air Conditioner on sale for $48 on Amazon.com.

If you’re looking for a true portable air conditioner on Amazon, we like this one, which is about the size of a large air purifier and can cool rooms up to 250 square feet. Regularly $359+, it’s currently on sale on Amazon for just $299.99. Apply the on-site coupon to save an additional $20 at checkout.

This portable air conditioner has three functions: cooling A/C, dehumidifier and fan. Adjust settings using the LED touchscreen or the included remote control. Ergonomic handles and four rolling wheels make it easy to move this portable AC unit from room to room. This set also comes with a window kit in case you want to mount it in place.