Nintendo Unveils a ‘Legend of Zelda’ Switch Console – But There’s a Catch

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

“The Legend of Zelda” is out this week and Nintendo is marking the occasion with a special Nintendo Switch OLED release.

The Nintendo Switch “Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Edition” celebrates one of the most-anticipated gaming releases of the year, and features a white dock with the familiar Hylian crest from the “Legend of Zelda” series, along with Joy-Con controllers in the game’s iconic green and gold colorway.

Amazon

Nintendo Switch OLED – The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Edition $359.00 Buy Now On Amazon

Popular Zelda motifs run throughout this limited-edition release, including symbols from the game painted in gold on the front of the console dock, and patterns from the fictional universe of Hyrule running down the back. Zelda fans will find Easter eggs from the classic gaming franchise as well as nods to the new game represented in this special-edition release.

Everything else is the same as the regular Nintendo Switch OLED, including the 7-inch OLED screen, 64GB of storage, wired LAN port (LAN cable sold separately) and an included adjustable stand.

The one catch: the Nintendo Switch OLED “Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Edition” does not include the actual game. You’ll have to buy that separately here.

While the Switch console is available to purchase now on Amazon, “Tears of the Kingdom” won’t be released until May 12.

Nintendo hasn’t disclosed how many Zelda-edition Switch consoles they’re releasing, though the sets are expected to sell quickly. Amazon has the “Tears of the Kingdom” Switch OLED on sale right now for $359 here.

Walmart, meantime, has a Zelda bundle that includes all of the above, plus a gold Mytrix wireless pro controller, screen protector, cleaning cloth, and four joystick caps for $459 here.