Amazon Is Selling a $49 Espresso Machine for the Home or Office

Everyone has a morning ritual or routine that helps to kickstart their day. Whether it’s a moment of meditation, an early workout or an inspirational playlist, there are multiple ways to get the day started on the right track. For most people, that also includes coffee.

These days, more and more people are skipping the Starbucks in favor of making coffee at home. And sales of home espresso machines are soaring as a result. One of the most-popular picks is the SOWTECH Espresso Coffee Machine, a portable espresso maker that includes a built-in frother for easy cappuccinos and lattes.

Right now, Amazon has the SOWTECH Espresso Machine on sale for just $49.99. That’s the lowest price we’ve seen for this model and makes it one of the only espresso makers under $50. Apply the on-site Amazon coupon to take an additional 5% off for a limited time.

This countertop espresso machine lets you make real espresso-based drinks using ground espresso beans (rather than using capsules or K-cups like other machines). The SOWTECH coffee maker can make up to four cups of coffee at a time — simply open the lid at the top to add water, add ground coffee to the included filter and twist the handle to lock everything in place. The easy one-touch mode literally gets you coffee at the press of a button.

Prefer a cappuccino or latte? The built-in milk frother heats up in seconds and has an anti-burn design for no accidental scalding.

We like the slim design of this espresso machine and the sleek black colorway (it’s also available in white). The portable espresso maker is great for your kitchen counter but small enough to keep at the office as well.

Amazon

SOWTECH Espresso Coffee Machine $49.99 Buy Now On Amazon

Released last summer, the SOWTECH Espresso Machine is a number-one bestseller on Amazon, with 75% of users giving it a five-star review. Now you can get it for a discount too, with Amazon’s latest espresso maker deal lowering the price down to just $49.

The deal gets you the portable espresso machine, a filter, funnel, one spoon, one carafe and a “ping” that you can use to clean the milk frothing tube. Get everything on sale for just $49 here. Apply the Amazon coupon at checkout to save an additional 5% off, taking the price down to just $47.50. See full product details here.