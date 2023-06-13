Just in Time for Father’s Day, Get This ‘Succession’-Style Baseball Cap (and Loro Piana Dupe) for Just $32

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

“Succession” may be over, but the show’s sartorial influence continues to grow, with the characters’ outfits and accessories spawning almost as many “get the look” articles as the series did think pieces. One of the most searched-for clothing items on “Succession was also one of the most simple: Kendall Roy’s baseball cap.

In addition to his custom suits, Jacques Marie Mage sunglasses and Gucci sneakers, Roy’s outfits were often finished off with a fitted, logo-less baseball cap from Italian brand Loro Piana. Roy’s portrayer Jeremy Strong was such a fan of the hats that he admitted to wearing the cap even when he wasn’t filming the show.

But this isn’t just any regular baseball cap — Loro Piana makes its hat from high-end Italian cashmere, and the resulting price point is a similarly high-end $525 online.

Fortunately, we’ve found a great Loro Piana dupe at Love Your Melon — a U.S. accessories brand that donates 50% of profits to organizations fighting pediatric cancer. Love Your Melon sells a $32 sueded baseball cap online that’s a popular Loro Piana alternative.

Love Your Melon Suede Cap $40 $32 Buy Now

Made in the U.S., the black hat is a classic five-panel cap made from a super smooth sueded material. It features a black leather melon patch on the back of the cap and is finished with an adjustable strap. Regularly $40+, this Loro Piana dupe is on sale for just $32 right now — a 20% discount just in time for Father’s Day.

Prefer a cashmere version? Lora Piana is known for its neutral, earth-tone cashmere hats, which are also in the $500 range. Love Your Melon, meantime, sells a beige cashmere cap for $92 — just one-fifth the price.

Love Your Melon Cashmere Cap $115 $92 Buy Now

Regularly $115, this cap is on sale for just $92 right now. The states-manufactured hat is made from 100% cashmere and makes for a great “Succession”-style hat. The cap is finished with a black logo patch and adjustable strap on the back.

Love Your Melon works with a number of giving partners around the world, including the Ryan Seacrest Foundation and World Child Cancer. The company’s “Request a Hat” program also lets you surprise a child battling cancer by gifting them a free Love Your Melon Hat. See more details and shop the full hat collection at LoveYourMelon.com.

Hats sold out or prefer a different style? Nordstrom sells both official Loro Piana hats and other cashmere caps starting at $300 online. Saks Fifth Avenue also has this wool baseball cap available for just $95.

Varsity Headwear Wool Cap $95 Buy Now

The hat is from the brand Varsity Headwear and is made from super luxurious merino wool. It mimics the look of Succession’s cashmere caps, but at a more affordable price.

Varsity Headwear offers its wool baseball cap in a number of colors and sizes. The brand also makes a textured cotton cap that’s a great Loro Piana alternative, which you can shop here.