Lukas Gage Talks ‘Scandoval’ and Childhood Hilfiger Connection at the Miami Grand Prix

After starring in “The White Lotus” and “You,” Lukas Gage is no stranger to binge-worthy content. But when it comes to what’s on his current binge-list, it turns out this star is just like us. “I’m not even gonna lie, but I’m totally here for the ‘Scandoval‘ right now,” he told Variety, at a Tommy Hilfiger F1 event Sunday for the Miami Grand Prix. “I’m a huge ‘Vanderpump Rules‘ guy.”

Gage was on hand at the F1 race to celebrate Tommy Hilfiger’s new Awake NY and Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Formula One Team collab. The Tommy x Mercedes-AMG F1 x Awake NY collection launched at the race, with the motorsport and streetwear-inspired pieces also available to shop online at Tommy.com.

Gage was joined by new husband Chris Appleton, along with “Outer Banks” stars Madelyn Cline and Madison Bailey, BMX biker Nigel Sylvester, and “Scream” star Mason Gooding to fete Hilfiger’s new collab. While he’s been a longtime fan of the clothing label (“His brand is iconic,” the actor says), Gage revealed a particularly personal connection to the Hilfigers as well: “I went to summer camp with Tommy’s son Richie,” he says. “We went to Pali Adventures camp in Lake Arrowhead and we would make rap songs together. I told Tommy that and he was like, ‘Oh my god, I literally remember you but had no idea that was the same person that was doing this thing.’ So it’s a cool full circle moment.”

Lucas Gage, Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey and Chris Appleton attend CARBONE BEACH presented by American Express on Thursday, May 4, 2023 in Miami Beach, Florida

Getty Images for American Expres

The Hilfiger F1 weekend kicked off with an exclusive dinner at night two of the American Express Presents Carbone Beach event, which featured a performance from Diddy, Fabolous and Busta Rhymes. The evening marked one of Gage’s first public appearances with Appleton since their surprise wedding in Las Vegas, and the couple were seen posing for photos with Cline on the red carpet at Carbone, before attending a Tommy Hilfiger x GQ event together the following night.

While Gage was mum on honeymoon plans, he giddily accepted well-wishes from guests at both events, and spent race day Sunday inside Hard Rock Stadium’s Paddock Club, with Appleton by his side.

Lukas Gage for Tommy Hilfiger

Jack McKain

Up next for the actor: the new season of “Fargo” and a recurring role in “Dead Boy Detectives,” a new Netflix show that takes place in the “Sandman” universe. And then there’s Gage’s newly-formed love for Formula 1: “The only thing I knew about race cars before coming here was from Rihanna’s [song] ‘Shut Up and Drive,'” the actor jokes. “But now I’m going to put it out into the universe for me to be cast in the next “Fast & the Furious” film,” he says. “That and a Tommy Hilfiger campaign. I feel like that needs to happen.”