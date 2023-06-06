‘Kendall’s Starting Five:’ Where to Buy the Viral Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner T-Shirt Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

The Kardashians have never been afraid to throw shade (or throw punches) at each other, but Kim Kardashian is taking her shirt-talking to a whole new level with a fashionable dig at sister Kendall Jenner.

Kardashian has been seen sporting a “Kendall’s Starting Five” T-shirt, which pokes fun at Jenner and her NBA exes. Kardashian was pictured in the fan-made shirt in a trailer for season three of The Kardashians’ reality show, and recently wore it in a TikTok video with daughter North West.

Now, fans can get their hands on the viral T-shirt themselves.

Teepublic

The “Kendall Starting Five” shirt is currently available on a number of sites online, including Teepublic. The T-shirt features an image of Jenner surrounded by her five basketball player ex-boyfriends: Blake Griffin, Ben Simmons, Jordan Clarkson, Kyle Kuzma and most recently, Devin Booker.

While Kardashian sported a black T-shirt in her clips (with the players’ faces blurred out, natch), the tee is available in more than two dozen other colors, with sizing ranging from small to 5XL. You can choose from multiple styles and fits too. Regularly $22+, it’s on sale right now for just $16 at Teepublic.com.

Etsy also has “Kendall Starting Five” designs available in everything from hoodies and sweatshirts to retro-inspired tees. This design below features a different photo of Jenner and her basketball exes, with the T-shirt available in both short-sleeve and long-sleeve options, and sizes small to 5XL.

Etsy

Kendall Starting Five T-Shirt $23.48+ Buy Now

As with most Etsy merchandise, everything is made to order. And of course, this is unofficial Kardashian-Jenner merch that has been created by fans (the image of Jenner wearing the shirt seems to also be photoshopped). Whether Kim, Kendall and co. will jump on the bandwagon to release their own “Kendall Starting Five” merch remains to be seen, though if Kris Jenner taught us anything in her recent MasterClass, there are always ways to capitalize — and monetize — on a viral moment.

Fans can presumably see more of Jenner’s love life play out on season three of The Kardashians, which is streaming now on Hulu. Watch the show for free with Hulu’s free trial offer, which you can find here.