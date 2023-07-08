Disney Launches Chic Mickey Mouse Baby Line With Stokke

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

More often than not entertainment-focused baby gear is a collection of bright colors, slogans and signage. There’s nothing wrong with letting your kid pick out their favorite entertainment star to wear, but sometimes it’s nice when the coverings are a little bit more subtle. Enter the new Disney baby gear collaboration with Stokke.

Known for their interior-friendly design and sturdy construction work, the Stokke collection has appeared everywhere. Fans spotted the convertible crib tucked into the corner Kim Kardashian’s “Vogue” magazine photoshoot, Kevin Hart, Usher, Olivia Wilde and Chrissy Teigen and more have all been spotted with the Stokke gear. And now, Mickey Mouse has given a Disney collaboration with the respected brand the green light.

But the “sad beige baby” trend this is not, the characters are cheery and the colors are vivid and fun. It’s a friendly face that can bring a little Mickey Mouse magic to mealtime, bath time or the night time routine.

Included in the special edition Disney collection are two different wraps for the Tripp Trap high chairs with soft padding and made from easily wipeable material. There’s a colorful confetti option and another black and white pattern with Mickey’s face.

Stokke Tripp Trap and Nomi Chair Disney Cushion $65 Buy Now

Also in the collection multiple fitted sheets for the Stokke crib and the cloud sleeper. The sheets are made from 100% cotton percale and come in the Mickey Mouse celebration pattern. Warning, several items (including the collapsable bath) are already sold out, so there’s no telling how long this limited edition collaboration will stay on the shelves.