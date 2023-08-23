U.S. Open Cup Soccer 2023: Livestream Inter Miami Semifinal Match Online Free

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Fresh off a win over Nashville SC at the 2023 Leagues Cup, Lionel Messi and Inter Miami CF will be looking to advance to their next final tonight, as they take on Cincinnati FC in the U.S. Open Cup semifinals. The other semifinal pits Houston Dynamo against Real Salt Lake.

Want to watch U.S. Open Cup soccer online? Here’s what you need to know.

Inter Miami vs. Cincinnati: Matchup, Date, Time

Inter Miami CF take on FC Cincinnati in the U.S. Open Cup semifinals. The soccer match takes place live tonight Aug. 23 from TQL Stadium in Ohio. Start time is at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT.

Houston Dynamo vs. Real Salt Lake: Matchup, Date, Time

The second U.S. Open Cup semifinal game pits Houston Dynamo vs. Real Salt Lake, with kickoff set for 9:30 p.m. ET / 6:30 p.m. PT from Shell Energy Stadium in Texas.

U.S. Open Cup Soccer Livestream: How to Watch Online

If you’re looking for a U.S. Open Cup livestream, the best way to watch the soccer matches online is through Paramount+. The CBS streaming service will offer a live feed of both matches that you stream free on your TV, laptop, tablet or phone. Get a free trial to Paramount+ here to access the soccer game instantly.

If you’re looking for a Spanish-language U.S. Open soccer feed, you can watch the Inter Miami CF vs. FC Cincinnati semifinal on TV through Telemundo. It’s also streaming live in Spanish on Peacock.

The Spanish-Language broadcast for the Houston Dynamo FC vs. Real Salt Lake match is also streaming on Peacock. Your Peacock subscription lets you watch the soccer matches live and watch replays on-demand.

While you may find Reddit soccer livestream links online, the only official U.S. Open Cup live feed is through Paramount+ or Peacock.

U.S. Open Cup Soccer: Teams, Odds

Officially known as the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, the domestic soccer tournament is the oldest national soccer competition in the United States, having first taken place in 1914. The knockout-style tournament includes all the U.S. MLS teams, along with teams from the USLC and other amateur, semi-pro and professional leagues.

Orlando City SC were the defending champions, but were eliminated in the Round of 32 by Charlotte FC. While Inter Miami took home the Leagues Cup title with Messi’s arrival, the team is actually last in the MLS season standings. Cincinnati is currently the top-ranked MLS team and they are the favorites in the semifinal matchup.

Houston and Salt Lake City are more evenly matched, though oddsmakers give the nod to Houston as they will be playing in their hometown.

The semifinal winners move through to the 2023 Open Cup Final, currently scheduled for September 27.