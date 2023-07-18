UFC London Livestream: How to Watch UFC Fight Night 224 Online Free

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Some of the best MMA fighters in the world are across the pond this weekend for UFC London. Also known as UFC Fight Night 224, the main card pits hometown hero Tom Aspinall vs. Polish star Marcin Tybura in a heavyweight bout.

When Is UFC London? Date, Time

UFC Fight Night: Aspinall vs. Tybura takes place this Saturday, July 22 from the O2 Arena in London. Prelims start at noon ET / 9 a.m. PT, with the main card starting at 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT.

UFC London Livestream: How to Watch Fight Night Online

Want to watch UFC London online? Grab an ESPN+ subscription here for $9.99, which will get you instant access to livestream UFC Fight Night 224 online. Unlike PPV events, UFC Fight Night is available to stream for free for all ESPN+ subscribers.

Your ESPN+ subscription lets you stream UFC on ESPN+ 82 and all the Fight Night events for free, from your TV, laptop, tablet or phone. Get ESPN+ for a month for $9.99 and you’ll also have access to the highly-anticipated Sandhagen vs. Nurmagomedov fight at UFC Fight Night 225 in August.

Even better value: grab the Disney Bundle deal here, which gets you ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu for just $12.99 total. The deal saves you almost 50% off signing up for each streaming service individually.

UFC London Main Card: Watch Aspinall vs. Tybura

UFC London features the return of Aspinall, after the 30-year-old suffered a devastating knee injury against Curtis Blaydes last July. The No. 5-ranked British star steps into the octagon against the No. 10-ranked Tybura, in the event’s main event.

UFC London’s co-main event features Liverpool’s “Meatball” Molly McCann vs. Lithuanian star Julija Stoliarenko in a flyweight matchup.

A featherweight bout pits Nathaniel Wood vs. Andre Fili, while Scottish star Paul Craig faces André Muniz in a middleweight fight. The rest of the main card features Jai Herbert vs. Farès Ziam and Lerone Murphy vs. Joshua Culibao.

UFC Fight Night 224 marks the brand’s 15th visit to London, and the first since UFC 286 in March 2023.

Stream the live feed of UFC London online via ESPN+. Prefer to watch the UK commentary and broadcast? Use a VPN like ExpressVPN here and set your address to the UK to livestream UFC Fight Night on BT Sport 1.