Oleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel Dubois Livestream: How to Watch the Top Rank Boxing Fight Online

Two of the biggest boxers in the world take to the ring tonight for what promises to be an epic heavyweight title fight in Poland.

Oleksandr Usyk faces off against Daniel Dubois as the Ukrainian Usyk defends his WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight belts against British boxer Dubois. Looking for a Usyk vs. Dubois livestream to watch the fight online? Here’s what you need to know:

Usyk vs. Dubois: Fight Time, Date

The Usyk vs Dubois fight takes place tonight, Saturday, August 26, 2023 live from the Stadion Wroclaw in Poland. The main card is set to begin at 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT with the ring walks for the main event scheduled for 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT.

How to Watch Usyk vs. Dubois: Livestream Online

If you want to watch Usyk vs. Dubois online, the heavyweight world title fight is streaming exclusively on ESPN+. If you need to sign-up for ESPN+, a subscription costs $9.99 a month and gets you a Usyk vs. Dubois livestream plus access to all of ESPN+’s weekly sporting content.

Unlike numbered UFC events, which are pay-per-view, you can watch the Usyk vs. Dubois fight free if you are an ESPN+ subscriber. Sign-up for ESPN+ at $9.99 here or get the ESPN+ Bundle deal, which includes ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu for just $12.99 here.

Usyk vs. Dubois Fight Card, Odds

Oleksandr Usyk defends his three heavyweight titles against Daniel Dubois in Poland on Saturday, live on ESPN+. Usyk is the odds-on favorite, carrying a 20-0 record, with 13 of those wins coming by way of knockout. Dubois is 19-1 with 18 knockouts. The Brit is the current WBA (Regular) heavyweight title holder and will be looking to unseat Usyk for the WBA (Super) heavyweight belt tonight.

A programming note: the Usyk vs. Dubois Top Rank Boxing fight on ESPN+ is not to be confused with the other big boxing match airing tonight: Jared Anderson faces Andriy Rudenko in a Top Rank Boxing simulcast airing at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT on ESPN. Other prominent fighters on this event include Nico Ali Walsh, the grandson of Muhammad Ali.

The Anderson vs. Rudenko fight also airs tonight on ESPN+. The undercard starts at 6:30 p.m. ET with the main card simulcast expected at a 10:30 p.m. ET start time.

Watch both fights when you sign-up for ESPN+ at $9.99 here. Or get the ESPN+ Bundle deal, which includes ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu for just $12.99 here.