Mexico vs. Panama: How to Stream the 2023 Gold Cup Final Online Free

Mexico and Panama face off for the 2023 Gold Cup trophy Sunday and while El Tri are the overwhelming favorites for the title, they could face some surprisingly stiff competition from a determined Panamanian team that took down the U.S. in the semifinals. Here’s what to know about the Gold Cup finals and how to watch Mexico vs. Panama online for free.

Mexico vs. Panama Gold Cup Final: Date, Time

The 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup final features Mexico vs. Panama, with the final match taking place Sunday, July 16 live from Los Angeles’s SoFi Stadium. Tickets to the Gold Cup final are still available online, with prices starting at $100 as of this writing. Get tickets to the Mexico vs. Panama game on VividSeats.com.

The Mexico vs. Panama soccer match kicks off at 7:30pm ET / 4:30pm PT.

How to Watch Mexico vs. Panama on TV

FOX is the official broadcaster of the 2023 Gold Cup, so you can watch the Mexico vs. Panama game on TV through your local FOX affiliate. Don’t have cable? Grab a digital antenna like this one from Amazon, which will let you pick up FOX, ABC, CBS, NBC and more for free.

Gold Cup Livestream: Watch Mexico vs. Panama Online Free

If you want to watch the Gold Cup finals without cable, there are a few ways to livestream the Mexico vs. Panama game online for free.

Your best bet is to use DIRECTV, which offers 75+ live TV channels that you can stream online. DIRECTV’s base plan includes FOX, and you get a 5-day free trial to the service, so you can use it to watch Mexico vs. Panama free.

Your DIRECTV free trial lets you stream the Gold Cup finals on FOX through your TV, computer, tablet or phone.

You can also watch the Mexico vs. Panama final online through fuboTV, which has a 7-day free trial that lets you stream the FOX live feed online.

Want to watch the Mexican feed of the Gold Cup final? Use a virtual private network like ExpressVPN to change your IP address to Mexico. You’ll then being to stream the Spanish-language feed of the Mexico vs. Panama game on Univision and TUDN.

Mexico vs. Panama: Gold Cup Finals Odds, Matchup

Many expected the 2023 Gold Cup tournament to feature Mexico vs. USA in the finals, but the USMNT suffered a shock defeat to Panama in the semifinal after a penalty shootout.

Mexico, meantime, took down Jamaica to clear their path to the final game.

Only three teams have won the Gold Cup since the CONCACAF tournament debuted in 1991: Canada, the U.S. and Mexico. With only Mexico remaining in this year’s tourney, El Tri are the odds-on favorite to win the 2023 Gold Cup.

History is on Mexico’s side too: the country holds the record for the most Gold Cup titles, having won it eight times. The USMNT have won the Gold Cup seven times, while Canada took home the trophy in 2000.

