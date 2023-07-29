UFC 291: How to Watch Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje will face off in Salt Lake City on Saturday night for UFC 291, marking a long-awaited sequel to their 2018 bout. The rivals, both elite lightweights considered among the strongest fighters in UFC history, are fighting for the BMF title and the opportunity to compete for the UFC lightweight championship in El Dorado later this year.

The main card event takes place at 10 p.m ET, with preliminary matches kicking off at 8 p.m. ET. The pay-per-view event will be available to stream live exclusively on ESPN+ for $79.99.

UFC 291 $79.99 Buy Now

In order to access the live stream, you’ll have to sign up for an ESPN+ subscription, plus a one-time purchase of the live event. An ESPN+ subscription costs $9.99/month, or $99.99 for an annual plan (a 15% discount). You can also purchase the Disney Bundle, which includes ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu for $12.99/month, also available through Hulu’s 30-day free trial.

While there are usually Reddit livestreams of UFC fights, the best way to ensure a trouble-free livestream is through the official pay-per-view event on ESPN+.

Before Poirier and Gaethje enter the ring, the undercard will showcase an action-packed lineup of bouts, including veterans Bobby Green and Tony Ferguson who are set to link up in a lightweight showdown. “The Black Beast” Derrick Lewis will face off against Marcos Rogerio de Lima and Kevin Holland will take on Michael Chiesa at welterweight.

Purchase the UFC 291 pay-per-view event on ESPN+, and check out the full card schedule beow:

UFC 291 $79.9/Month Buy Now