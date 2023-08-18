How to Watch WWE Smackdown Online: Live Stream Edge’s 25th Anniversary Special for Free

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

WWE Smackdown has been an institution in the wrestling world since it first debuted in 1999. Now, almost a quarter-century later, the professional wrestling show continues to rope in fans both old and new, with millions of people tuning in each week to see the action-packed drama unfold. The show has even featured the likes of Bad Bunny, who’s a noted WWE super fan.

This week’s episode is expected to be an especially poignant affair with Edge facing Sheamus on The Rated R-Superstar’s 25th Anniversary Special. Rumors are swirling that this could be Edge’s last fight before retiring for good, and fans are eager to see what will transpire on this 25th Anniversary Special.

Want to find a livestream to watch WWE Smackdown online? Here’s what you need to know.

When Is WWE Smackdown?

Also known as Friday Night SmackDown or just SmackDown, the WWE show airs live every Friday night at 8 p.m. ET / PT on FOX. You can also watch the WWE Smackdown Spanish-language feed on FOX Deportes.

WWE Smackdown Livestream: How to Watch Wrestling Online Free

If you have cable, you can watch WWE Smackdown on TV through your local FOX affiliate. We recommend picking up a digital antenna, which will pick up FOX to let you watch Smackdown at home for free.

Want to stream Smackdown online? DIRECTV’s streaming package includes FOX in its channel lineup, so you can use it to livestream Smackdown without cable. Get a free trial to DIRECTV Stream here and use it to watch WWE Smackdown online for free.

Another way to watch Smackdown online? Every episode of Friday Night Smackdown is available to watch on-demand through Peacock. The NBCUniversal service is the official streaming partner for the WWE, and it’s where you’ll be able to watch weekly events like Monday Night Raw and Friday Night Smackdown, along with premiere live events like Money in the Bank and Wrestlemania.

A subscription to Peacock starts at just $5.99 a month and lets you watch full episodes of WWE Friday Night Smackdown on-demand from your TV, laptop or phone.

While Smackdown is available to watch for free, the WWE still has a number of events on its pay-per-view schedule. The next PPV event is WWE Payback, taking place in September.