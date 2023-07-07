Gold Cup Livestream: How to Watch the CONCACAF Soccer Finals Online Free

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

The 2023 Gold Cup soccer tournament is down to the playoff stages, with eight teams still in contention to hoist the trophy. If you have cable, you can watch the Gold Cup on TV through FOX, FS1 and FS1. Want to watch the Gold Cup online? Keep reading to find a few ways to stream the soccer matches online for free.

How to Watch the 2023 Gold Cup Online Free

The best way to livestream the Gold Cup online is through DIRECTV. Their streaming service offers 75+ live TV channels — including FOX and FS1 — so you can watch the soccer matches live on your TV, computer, tablet or phone without cable. DIRECTV also gets you ESPN for post-game coverage and match analysis.

DIRECTV offers a 5-day free trial that you can use right now to watch the Gold Cup online for free. Cancel before your five days are up and you won’t be charged.

Another way to watch the Gold Cup tournament without cable? Use this 7-day free trial to fuboTV to live stream Gold Cup matches online free on FOX, FS1 and FS2.

The 2023 Gold Cup soccer tournament kicked off June 24 runs through July 16. With just over a week left in the tournament, you can combine the DIRECTV free trial and the fuboTV free trial to essentially watch the rest of the event for free.

Gold Cup 2023: Teams, Matches

The CONCACAF Gold Cup is the main soccer tournament for teams in the CONCACAF region, which incorporates North America, Central America the Caribbean.

The tournament is held every two years, with the U.S. men’s national team taking home the trophy in 2021.

This year’s Gold Cup tournament is being held in various locations across the U.S. and Canada. The Gold Cup group stage began on Saturday, June 24 and this weekend marks the quarterfinals stage. The first set of games takes place Saturday, July 8, with Panama vs. Qatar at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT, followed by Mexico vs. Costa Rica at 9:30 p.m. ET / 6:30 p.m. PT

On Sunday, July 9, Guatemala faces off against Jamaica at 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT, followed by the United States vs. Canada at 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT.

The Gold Cup semifinals take place on Wednesday, July 12.

The 2023 Gold Cup final will take place on Sunday, July 16, 2023. The match will start at 7:30 p.m. ET and air live on FOX.

