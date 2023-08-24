Wynonna Judd and Lucy Liu to Appear in Video Tributes at 4th Annual Go4GarrettsSpace

The suicide-prevention nonprofit Garrett’s Space is hosting the 4th annual Go4GarrettsSpace fundraiser event on Aug. 25. The event will feature a number of names from the entertainment industry, including Wynonna Judd, Lucy Liu (“Charlie’s Angels), Rachel Bloom (“Crazy Ex-Girlfriend), and Phillipa Soo (“Hamilton”), who will appear in video presentations made for the event.

In their first in-person iteration, the Ann Arbor-based organization will hold Go4GarrettsSpace at Washtenaw Community College Campus from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. It will feature speeches, performances, presentations and healing activities. The event, produced and hosted by Mario Sulaksana, will also be livestreamed. Sulaksana will be joined by “Wicked” performer Chelsea Goen. Additional actors sending tributes include Pamela Adlon, Gavin Creel, Ben Walker and Lorna Courtney.

Go4GarretsSpace aims to “raise funds to support the Garrett’s Space wellness program and the establishment of a holistically focused residential center for young adults ages 18-28 struggling with depression and anxiety.”

Julie and Scott Halpert founded Garrett’s Space in 2017 after they lost their son Garrett to suicide at the age of 23. The nonprofit’s Wellness Programming offers support to young adults through weekly virtual support group meetings and movement, breathing and mindfulness activities.

“Garrett’s Space is all about connections so we’re thrilled that, after three years, we can gather in person to celebrate the strides that Garrett’s Space has made and showcase the value we’ll bring to the community with our residential center,” said Garrett’s Space co-founder Julie Halpert. “We’re looking forward to hosting both an inspirational and entertaining event.”

Added Scott, “Young adults are struggling now more than ever. And our Wellness Programming is already making a difference in the lives of our participants. There’s never been a greater need for our support option.”