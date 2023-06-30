‘Weeds’ Star Elizabeth Perkins Is ‘On Board’ for Reboot: ‘I Loved Working With Mary-Louise Parker’

Nancy and Celia may be back in business. Elizabeth Perkins, who starred as Celia Hodes on the Showtime series “Weeds” from 2005-2009, tells Variety she’d gladly step back into the role now that a revival of the show is reportedly in the works.

“It’s just that— it’s talking,” Perkins said when asked about talk of a reboot. “I’d be on board. I loved working with Mary-Louise Parker. I love those two characters together, Nancy and Celia!”

Deadline reported in May that a “Weeds” reboot was in development at Showtime with lead star Parker attached to star and executive produce. (Variety first exclusively reported the reboot was in the works at Starz in 2019). Lionsgate, the studio behind the production, declined to comment at the time.

Perkins revealed her interest in a potential reboot as she walked the carpet for Apple TV+’s “The Afterparty” Season 2 on Wednesday night in Los Angeles. The three-time Emmy nominee stars in the whodunnit comedy as Isabel, the mother to Anna Konkle’s Hannah. The two newcomers are joined among the cast by Season 1 stars, Tiffany Haddish, Sam Lu Richardson and Zoë Chao along with Zach Woods, Paul Walter Hauser, Poppy Liu, Jack Whitehall, Vivian Wu, John Cho and Ken Jeong.

“You work your whole life like hoping for a great ensemble and a great ensemble comedy — which just doesn’t happen a whole lot anymore. Usually it’s on network,” Perkins said of working with the cast.

“I actually ended up watching the entire [first] season twice and I loved it so much. So when they asked me, ‘Hey, do you want to come on board?’ I was like, ‘Yeah, I’ll bring coffee to the set because it’s such a great group,'” she continued.

Season 2 of “The Afterparty” premieres on June 12, with two brand new episodes, followed by one weekly episode every Wednesday through Sept. 6.