Sheryl Lee Ralph, Gina Prince-Bythewood, Danielle Deadwyler, Dominique Thorne and Tara Duncan Named Essence Black Women in Hollywood Honorees

Essence is celebrating its 16th annual Black Women in Hollywood awards luncheon with another all-star lineup of honorees.

The five awardees are Freeform and Onyx Collective president Tara Duncan, director Gina Prince-Bythewood (“The Woman King”) and a trio of critically-acclaimed actors Danielle Deadwyler (SAG, BAFTA, Critics Choice and NAACP-nominee for “Till”), Dominique Thorne (“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”) and Sheryl Lee Ralph (Emmy-winner for “Abbott Elementary”).

Presented annually as a celebration of “Black women who are making their undeniable mark in film and television and forging forward their own definition of what it means to be a Black woman in Hollywood,” the Essence Black Women in Hollywood awards is not only an intimate gathering of about 400 guests, but also a key date on the awards season calendar.

“For more than a decade and a half, Essence has championed the Black Women in Hollywood Awards to commemorate the Black women who are the story makers, storytellers, story-doers, and story-sharers that cultivate the entertainment ecosystem that the world cherishes and loves deeply,” stated Caroline Wanga, Essence Ventures, LLC president and CEO, announcing the honorees.

Described as an “oasis of sisterhood and a safe space for Black women to fully see, hear and embrace one another,” the event will be held on Thursday, March 9, at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles. Presenters include actor and producer Yara Shahidi and “Till” filmmaker Chinonye Chukwu, with additional talent to be announced.

“We are privileged to have this sacred platform that illuminates the on-going accomplishments of Black women at our annual luncheon in its 16th year since inception,” Wanga added. “Whether the world acknowledges it or not, Black women are the CEOs of home, culture and community and because of that role, when you engage with her, you engage with the Black community as a whole.”

Beginning at 11am PT, fans can tune into the red carpet livestream for interviews with the honorees and a star-studded guest list of attendees. The Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards, sponsored by Coca-Cola and Netflix’s “Queen Charlotte,” will be available to view on ESSENCEStudios.com and ESSENCE.com.

In addition, Essence will host its fourth annual “Hollywood House” on Friday, March 10, with a lineup of interactive conversations, panels, masterclasses, fireside chats and more, designed to provide space for Black creatives to “educate, collaborate and empower one another with a purpose.” The Essence Hollywood House, sponsored by Coca-Cola and Prime Video, is a hybrid virtual and in-person event. Los Angeles-based attendees can register at ESSENCE.com/HollywoodHouse.

(Pictured: Sheryl Lee Ralph, Gina Prince-Bythewood, Danielle Deadwyler, Dominique Thorne and Tara Duncan)