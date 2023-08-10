Selena Gomez to Host Inaugural Rare Impact Fund Benefit

Selena Gomez is hosting the first-ever Rare Impact Fund Benefit to raise money in support of combatting mental health stigma and expanding mental health resources for youth around the globe.

“There is nothing more important to me than getting young people access to the resources that they need to support their mental health,” Gomez said in a statement. “This is a personal mission and the reason that I created the Rare Impact Fund. I am incredibly proud to host the inaugural Rare Impact Fund Benefit and look forward to an inspiring night of raising funds for these lifesaving services and showcasing the impact we have made so far.”

Gomez founded the Rare Impact Fund in 2020 alongside the launch of her beauty brand, Rare Beauty. Her beauty line donates 1% of all sales to the fund, which supports nearly two dozen organizations worldwide through its grant funding and awareness initiatives. Since its inception, the Rare Impact Fund has raised over $6 million for its partners, and in 2023 alone, has partnered with the UCLA Friends of Semel Institute, Mindful Life Project, Black Teacher Project, Konscious Youth Development & Service and Trans Lifeline.

“We are thrilled to announce the inaugural Rare Impact Fund Benefit, an evening filled with inspiration and purpose. This event will highlight the importance of supporting youth mental health and raise funds for the incredible organizations providing critical mental health tools and resources for young people around the world,” said Elyse Cohen, Rare Impact Fund president and VP of Social Impact & Inclusion at Rare Beauty. “With the support of our partners, donors, and community, we hope to further our mission to reduce the stigma associated with mental health and increase access to mental health services and education.”

“Only Murders in the Building” co-star Martin Short and music producer Marshmello are set to participate in the benefit, which takes place Oct. 4 at Nya Studios in Hollywood, Calif.