Salma Hayek, Oprah Winfrey and Zoë Kravitz Among Kering Foundation’s Caring for Women Dinner Co-Chairs

Salma Hayek Pinault, François-Henri Pinault, Zoë Kravitz, Cindy Sherman, Christy Turlington Burns, Olivia Wilde, Oprah Winfrey and Malala Yousafza will co-chair The Kering Foundation’s second annual Caring for Women Dinner.

This year’s event, taking place Sept. 12 at The Pool in New York City, will benefit the Malala Fund, National Network to End Domestic Violence (NNEDV) and New York City Alliance Against Sexual Assault.

Journalist Lisa Ling will host the evening, which will include guests representing Kering’s fashion houses, including Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen, Brioni, and Pomellato, as wells Christie’s, Ginori 1735, Cartier, Caruso, Hearst and the Neiman Marcus Group.

The event’s theme will be “Strength In Numbers.” Last year’s inaugural dinner raised more than $3 million for NGOs that address gender-based violence.

“Among the many lessons learned since creating the Kering Foundation is that there is enormous strength in community, and gathering together a strong coalition of friends, partners, and allies at the Caring For Women Dinner is one way we can take collective action to address this systemic but solvable problem,” François-Henri Pinault, chairman and CEO of Kering and chairman of the Kering Foundation, said in statement Tuesday. “Despite alarming setbacks for women’s rights around the world, there has been heartening progress to address violence against women in the last 15 years, and we must continue to harness the power of collaboration and solidarity to ensure that all women can lead fulfilling lives free from violence.”

The foundation has been working since 2008 to support organizations in six countries that work to end gender-based violence.