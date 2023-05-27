Melissa McCarthy, Niecy Nash-Betts and ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Named West Hollywood Pride Parade Icons

The Icons for the 2023 WeHo Pride Parade are Melissa McCarthy, “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” Laith Ashley, Niecy Nash-Betts and Jessica Betts, announced the city of West Hollywood and WeHo Pride producer JJLA, Jeff Consoletti.

The recipients have been honored with the Drag Icon Award, the Breakthrough Icon Award, the Trailblazer Icon award and the Ally Icon award.

Laith Ashley, a model, actor and activist has been named this year’s Breakthrough Icon Award. In 2017, Laith was the first transgender man to be featured in an ad campaign. Following his historic campaign, Laith starred in Taylor Swift’s “Lavender Haze” music video and volunteers for the FLUX nonprofit and the AIDS Healthcare Foundation’s transgender division.

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” has been honored with this year’s Drag Icon Award, with host and judge Michelle Visage receiving the award on behalf of the franchise. Stars of the series will join the parade on a float, including Angeria, Gigi Goode, Gottmik, June Jambalaya, Rock M. Sakura and Symone.

After posing on Essence’s first cover featuring a same-sex couple, actor Niecy Nash-Betts and singer-songwriter Jessica Betts have been named as the Trailblazer Icons.

Melissa McCarthy has been named WeHo Pride’s 2023 Ally Icon, for her outspoken allyship and celebration of the LGBTQ+ community.

“The City of West Hollywood is pleased to kick off another WeHo Pride celebration filled with engaging activities and plenty of opportunities to celebrate the LGBTQ community,” said West Hollywood Mayor Sepi Shyne.

“Our WeHo Pride Parade Icons embody queer joy and fierce allyship by creating spaces where our community can be celebrated, whether that’s on the red carpet or directly through their art and advocacy. We’re thrilled to celebrate the impact our Icons have in creating a more evolved and accepting world,” Shyne said in a statement.

JJLA event agency founder and WeHo Pride producer Jeff Consoletti added, “We’re excited to announce this year’s Icons to represent our West Hollywood community. At a time when our community is being threatened across the nation, it’s more important than ever to raise queer voices and those of our allies by providing a platform to amplify their support, especially amongst our Trans and Drag community members.”

The June 4 parade will begin at 12 p.m. The route will start at the beginning at N. Crescent Heights Boulevard and continue down Santa Monica Boulevard into the City’s Rainbow District, ending at West Hollywood’s western border.