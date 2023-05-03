‘Game of Thrones’ Star Richard Madden Recalls ‘A Lot of Crying’ While Filming the Red Wedding Ahead of Episode’s 10th Anniversary

Can you believe that June 2 will mark the 10-year anniversary of the Red Wedding scene in “Game of Thrones”? Richard Madden, whose character Robb Stark met a grisly end in the episode, recalls filming the bloody massacre.

“I remember a lot of crying because at the end of it, I was going to be apart from my family that I had lived with for five years — my on-screen mother and my wife and this crew that had spent a lot of time together, so it was traumatic not only to shoot but traumatic because I was losing my family,” the actor told me at the premiere of his Amazon Prime Video series “Citadel.”

The Red Wedding included the slaughter of several major and minor characters on the show, including Robb, his mother Catelyn Stark (Michelle Fairley), his bride Talisa Stark (Oona Chaplin) and their unborn child.

“Game of Thrones,” an adaptation of George R. R. Martin’s “A Song of Ice and Fire” fantasy book series, was created by David Benioff and D.B. Weiss for HBO. It premiered Dec. 17, 2011, before ending on May 19, 2019.

Madden has yet to watch the “GoT” spinoff “House of the Dragon,” which aired its first season last year, because “I’ve been very busy doing other things, but I’ll get around to it,” he said.

He stars in “Citadel,” an action spy thriller created by Josh Appelbaum, Bryan Oh and David Weil and executive produced by the Russo brothers, opposite Priyanka Chopra-Jonas.

Madden and Chopra-Jonas’ chemistry was evident right away. “When he cracked a joke and I laughed, I was like, ‘Oh, that was actually funny. He’s funny,’” Chopra-Jonas said of Madden. “We got on really well. I think actual chemistry happens when you feel something, whether that’s good or bad. You can have amazing chemistry with a co-actor that you detest, too, because that feeling also creates chemistry. But I think Richard and I have a mutual respect and admiration for each other. We’re both very prep oriented actors. We’re both very confident about what we bring to the table when it comes to the show.”

“Citadel” is now streaming on Prime Video.