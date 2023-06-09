Carol Burnett, Cindy Crawford and Niecy Nash-Betts to Appear on Project Angel Food’s Lead With Love Telethon (EXCLUSIVE)

Project Angel Food has announced its upcoming Lead with Love telethon will feature a slew of celebrity guests, including Carol Burnett, Cindy Crawford, Niecy Nash-Betts, Kris Jenner and Earvin “Magic” Johnson and many more.

The event will take place on June 24 and broadcast live on KTLA and the KTLA YouTube channel at 7 p.m. PT.

Project Angel Food and the Lead with Love fundraiser strive to end food insecurity and deliver medically tailored meals to critically ill men, women and children in Los Angeles County.

“Through Lead with Love, Los Angeles comes together to support one another and help Project Angel Food’s vital mission serving those living at the intersection of health, food and financial insecurity,” Project Angel Food CEO Richard Ayoub said in a statement.

Martin Sheen, Paula Abdul, Jonathan Bailey, Sarah Paulson, Kyra Sedgwick, Chelsea Handler, Eric McCormack, Lori Loughlin, Sherri Shepherd, Melissa Peterman, Pauley Perrette, Tiffani Theissen and Jodie Sweetin will also appear on the telethon.

The event also includes an “All-Star Phone Bank” with celebrities taking calls from viewers. Kim Coles, Mindy Sterling, Rachel Lindsay, Jai Rodriguez, Jonathan Del Arco, Gregory Zarian and pop-group Lawrence will all be answering the donors’ calls.

The broadcast will also feature performances from Pentatonix, Rachel Platten, Chrissy Metz, David Archuleta and Marie Osmond.

Host Jessica Holmes and co-hosts Loni Love and Alec Mapa return for the special. Brad Bessey, Michael Levitt, Marcus Smith and Jacob Burch serve as the broadcast’s executive producers.

City National Bank serves as the fundraiser’s title sponsor.