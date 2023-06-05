‘Twilight’ Star Peter Facinelli Open to Appearing in TV Adaptation: ‘Would Be Fun to Revisit’

Even Dr. Carlisle Cullen himself is looking forward to the new “Twilight” TV series. At the Cameron Boyce Foundation Gala on Thursday night in Los Angeles, original franchise star Peter Facinelli revealed that his role as the Cullen patriarch would “be fun to revisit.”

Facinelli told Variety he hopes that he can join both the “Twilight” TV series and the “Nurse Jackie” reboot. “I’m a fan first and foremost. But if they call me I’ll be there. If not, I’ll be watching for sure,” he said. “I’m happy to see them coming back.”

Facinelli, who played doctors in both shows, affectionately recalled his time on the productions, saying: “I have a lot of love for both and a lot of love for the cast, filmmakers and producers. It’s like a family. ‘Twilight,’ for me, was six years and ‘Nurse Jackie’ was seven, so when you finish those characters, it’s really it’s hard to put them away and move on. But then potentially to have an opportunity to maybe play them again is really cool. If not, I’m happy to tune in and watch. I’ve had my cup runneth over.”

Ahead of discussing the possibility of joining both upcoming series, Facinelli fondly remembered the impact of late actor Cameron Boyce: “He’s missed. I’m just happy to be here tonight to honor him and help share awareness for epilepsy.”

Facinelli explained, “[The Cameron Boyce Foundation] makes sure people speak out and don’t forget Cameron.”

Boyce died in July 2019 due to an epileptic seizure. He was just 20 years old. Boyce had more than 40 acting credits, including “Grown Ups,” “Descendants,” “Mrs. Fletcher,” “Jessie” and “Gamer’s Guide to Pretty Much Everything.”

The Cameron Boyce Foundation strives to honor Boyce’s legacy and search for a cure for epilepsy, by donating funds to research, education and awareness campaigns.

At the second annual gala, Yara Shahidi received the Youth Empowerment Award. “It means something special when it’s people that you know and respect that are saying ‘We know, respect and love you back,'” she said.

Shahidi added how honored she was to be celebrating her friend’s memory. “I think it speaks to the person when people come together, activate and make the world a better place,” the “Black-ish” star said. “I don’t think of anything that could better speak to him as a human being and the fact that he’s inspired us all to take action.”