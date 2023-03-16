Octavia Spencer to Receive City Year Los Angeles Honor, Presented by Viola Davis (EXCLUSIVE)

City Year Los Angeles announced board member and Oscar winner Octavia Spencer will be honored at the organization’s 12th annual Spring Break: Destination Education event on May 6.

Spencer’s “The Help” co-star Viola Davis will present her with the award at the fundraiser, which is taking place at Sony Picture Studios in Culver City. In addition to Spencer, Kevin Demoff, COO of the L.A. Rams and City Year board member, will also be honored.

For years, Spencer has participated in the City Year mentorship program, which aids thousands of children across Los Angeles public schools through tutoring programs and social opportunities. Spencer has been advocating for education throughout her career, all in an effort to ensure more students have access to the tools they need to succeed.

Through Demoff’s work with the L.A. Rams and City Year, he has helped reduce barriers to opportunity for marginalized communities.

“Octavia and Kevin’s work on behalf of City Year in support of our city’s students has had a truly remarkable impact,” Erik Feig, City Year board member and CEO of Picturestart, said in a statement. “Octavia’s work connecting City Year with critical resources to support students and Kevin and the Rams’ support of our corps members and public schools has been instrumental in furthering City Year L.A.’s goal of empowering students. On behalf of the board, we are thrilled to present Octavia and Kevin with these special honors.”

Spring Break: Destination Education is City Year L.A.’s largest fundraising event that helps thousands of students across L.A. thrive in school and in life.