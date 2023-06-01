Max Partners With Them, Newfest to Amplify Queer Voices, Stories and Content (EXCLUSIVE)

Max will be celebrating Pride Month in June through a series of events, programming and partnerships highlighting LGBTQ+ voices. Among the initiatives will be partnerships with Them and Newfest to help amplify queer voices, stories and content.

The streamer has planned an in-app Pride takeover of the LGBTQ+ Voices page which will highlight queer content premiering in June. Among the programs will be the premiere of the HBO documentary “The Stroll,” which tells the powerful and poignant history of transgender sex workers in New York’s pre-gentrified meatpacking district in the 1990s. The Max original documentary reality series “Naked. Loud. Proud.” will stream. HBO documentaries “Rock Hudson: All That Heaven Allowed” and Taylor

Mac’s “24-Decade History of Popular Music” are set to air.

The Season 2 premiere of the Max original series “And Just Like That…” will also debut. As previously announced by Variety, Kim Cattrall will be returning as Samantha Jones in a cameo. New episodes of the Max original comedy series “The Other Two” and dating series “Swiping America” will also air.

June will see a design refresh for the spotlight page with an Ultimate Pride celebration, Essential Pride Month Watchlist and more, promoting both new and iconic content from Max’s deep library of authentic queer storytelling includes “Trixie Motel,” “I Am Jazz,” “Our Flag Means Death,” “Nate & Jeremiah Home Project” and “90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise.”

The House Hunters collection on the streaming platform will be highlighting same-sex house-hunting couples.

In addition, Max will also highlight over 30 LGBTQ+ organizations daily by communicating their missions.

Further LGBTQ+ initiatives include partnerships with NewFest Pride and Rooftop who will host an outdoor screening of “The Stroll” at Gansevoort Plaza on June 5th. The event will feature a live musical performance by a queer artist as well as film introductions by directors Kristen Lovell and Zackary Drucker, producer Matt Wolf, subjects of the film. The partnership will also include Them x Pitchfork’s Night Out Pride Celebration (sponsored by Max’s Human By Orientation), a special Pride concert taking place on June 17 at Knockdown Center in Queens, New York.

The event will celebrate the impact of queer musicians, and the safe havens that queer clubs provide, and features musical performances by Tinashe (headliner), Lido Pimienta, Pom Pom Squad, Zebra Katz, and more. Human By Orientation, known for creating pop-up experiences will transform Knockdown Center’s Wood Jamb space into the “Max Lounge,” a space for attendees to engage with memorable Max moments from programming that resonate with the community.

Watch the sizzle below.



