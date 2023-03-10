Lil Nas X Asked Versace for a ‘Cute and Slutty’ Ensemble to Wear to Oscar Week Fashion Show

Donatella Versace knows how to bring out the stars.

The glamorous guest list at her Versace fashion show on Wednesdsay night, staged on the roof of the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, included Miley Cyrus, Elton John, Cher and her boyfriend Alexander Edwards, Lil Nas X, Pamela Anderson, Dua Lipa, Danielle Deadwyler, Lily James, Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade, Channing Tatum, Ariana DeBose, Matt Bomer, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Lucien Laviscount, Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez, Russell Tovey, “Queer Eye” stars Antoni Porowski and Tan France, Paris Hilton, “RuPaul’s Drag Race” star Gottmik, Simone Ashley and Hunter Doohan.

The show was timed so that it ended just as the sun began to go down in Los Angeles, creating a dusty blue glow as the models — including Naomi Campbell, Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner — took their last walk around the champagne-colored runway. Versace appeared briefly to wave to the starry crowd.

Before the show began, photographers scrambled for last-minute photos of celebrity pairings, including Hathaway and Lil Nas X, Cyrus and Cher, and Cher and John. Cyrus and Lil Nas X joined John at his seat for a fun three-shot.

Introducing John to her boyfriend Maxx Morando, Cyrus said, “This is Uncle Elton.”

Michael Buckner for Variety

Most celebs skipped press interviews on the arrivals carpet, but Lil Nas X told me that his Versace ensemble wasn’t his original look for the evening. “At first, this outfit was a little more conservative,” he said. “But now it’s really cute and slutty — my favorite two things.”

Michael Buckner for Variety

The show was supposed to happen on March 10, but was moved to the night before because executives at the fashion house worried about the possibility of rain.

Earlier in the week, Versace appeared at the Los Angeles LGBT Center for a Q&A about her career, her late brother Gianni and her support of the queer community.

