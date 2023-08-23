Jerry Seinfeld, Kevin Hart, Amy Schumer, Ronny Chieng to Headline A Very Good+ Night of Comedy 2023 Benefit Gala

Kevin Hart, Jerry Seinfeld, Amy Schumer and Ronny Chieng are set to headline Good+Foundation’s A Very Good+ Night of Comedy 2023 benefit gala. The event will also feature special guest D-Nice as the evening’s DJ.

“We are thrilled to return to Carnegie Hall with this outstanding line-up to benefit Good+Foundation’s work with under-resourced families,” said Seinfeld in a statement. “We thank our supporters and sponsors, who have helped us reach remarkable milestones over the last 22 years.”

He continued, “In 2022, we served 275,000 families and distributed $12,466,296 worth of goods. So far this year, we have received recognition from the Congressional Dads Caucus for our innovative fatherhood approach, and surpassed $100 million in donated goods. This event celebrates our progress and reaffirms the importance of Good+ Foundation’s programming and investment in families in the face of rising need.”

Founded by Seinfeld in 2001, the nonprofit Good+ seeks to raise money for low-income families in America. The Seinfeld’s bicoastal operation provides families with essentials like diapers and cribs, access to job training and counseling and creates support networks for fathers and mothers. Good+ estimates 2023’s comedy gala will raise over $2 million in support of the organization.

A Very Good+ Night of Comedy returns to New York’s Carnegie Hall for the second year in a row on Oct. 18 at the Stern Auditorium/Perelman Stage. The evening includes a pre-show cocktail reception and an after party at Ziegfeld Ballroom. It’s sponsored in part by AITi Tiedemann Global, Bank of America, Bloomberg Philanthropies and Mary Kitchen & Jon Orszag. Tickets will be on sale to the public on Sept. 5