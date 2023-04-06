Hello Sunshine’s Liz Jenkins Elected Chair of GLAAD Board of Directors (EXCLUSIVE)

Hello Sunshine COO Liz Jenkins has been elected chair of GLAAD’s board of directors.

Perkins succeeds seven-year chair Pamela Stewart.

“I have seen firsthand the power of storytelling to shape culture and impact how each of us is able to walk through the world,” Jenkins said in a statement Thursday. “At a time when the LGBTQ community and specifically those most vulnerable, our young people, are under attack, GLAAD’s work is more critical than ever. I am honored and energized to be working alongside [GLAAD] president Sarah Kate Ellis, the GLAAD team and the board of directors to advocate for our community and support the creation of stories that build acceptance and understanding.”

Jenkins was elected along with the following officers: Sharon Callahan (deputy board chair), Antonious Porch (vice chair, development), Kevin Burke (vice chair of governance), Samantha Harnett (secretary), Mike Doyle (treasurer) and Andrea Calise (audit chair). Alana Mayo and Peppermint will both serve as members-at-large on the executive committee.

At the same time, GLAAD announced actor Frankie Grande and Colleen Taylor, president of U.S. Merchant Services at American Express, have joined the board of directors.

Jenkins joined Hello Sunshine in 2018 as CFO. During her time at the company, she has been responsible for establishing and overseeing finance, business affairs, physical production and operations as well as facilitating the growth of the company’s business, including their scripted, unscripted and kids and animation studios and Reese’s Book Club.

Prior to Hello Sunshine, Jenkins held positions at Sony PlayStation and Media Rights Capital. She began her career at GE and Credit Suisse. Jenkins is also on the board of Snap Inc. and chairs the audit committee.

Los Angeles LGBT Center to Honor Keke Palmer and Pamela Anderson

The Los Angeles LGBT Center has announced that Pamela Anderson and Keke Palmer will be honored at its annual gala on April 22.

The evening, taking place at the Fairmont Century Plaza, will also include a tribute to the late Leslie Jordan with Mayim Bialik and Del Shores. The honorary host committee includes Kathy Griffin, Troye Sivan, Lily Tomlin, Jane Wagner, Jodie Totah and Pauley Perrette. Presenting sponsor is Gilead Sciences, Inc.

Special performances and auction items will be announced at a later date.

Previous gala honorees include Ricky Martin, Miley Cyrus and Jane Fonda.

The gala will follow the center’s L.A. Drag March taking place April 9. The West Hollywood rally is being held to protest anti-LGBTQ legislation. Speakers will include center CEO Joe Hollendonor, Los Angeles County Supervisor Lindsey Horvath and West Hollywood Mayor Sepi Shyne. The program will also feature performances by “RuPaul’s Drag Race” stars Kerri Colby and Honey Davenport.

Joel Kim Booster to Be Honored by InterPride

“Fire Island” star Joel Kim Booster will be honored by InterPride at the group’s inaugural Global Gala alongside Fran Drescher, Laith Ashley and Pride 365.

Booster will receive the InterPride Spotlight Award. The InterPride Ally Award will be presented to Drescher. Ashley will receive the Pride Trailblazer Award and LGBTQ organization Pride 365 will receive the InterPride Champion Award.

The gala takes place April 29 in Los Angeles. “Uncoupled” actor Jai Rodriguez hosts the event, which will also include performances by Deborah Cox and Coco Montrese.

“InterPride’s inaugural Global Gala celebrates 40 years of bringing visibility to LGBTQ+ communities across the globe. This year, we’re acknowledging community icons, allies, and activists who represent the spirit of InterPride – bringing LGBTQ+ issues to the forefront by living authentically,” InterPride co-presidents Natalie Thompson and Hadi Damien said in a joint statement. “Joel Kim Booster, Fran Drescher, Laith Ashley and Pride 365 are being recognized for having gone above and beyond by providing immeasurable support to the community throughout their careers.”