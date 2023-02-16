Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade to Receive NAACP President’s Award at 2023 Image Awards

Gabrielle Union-Wade and Dwyane Wade are set to receive the prestigious President’s Award at the 54th NAACP Image Awards.

Best known for their achievements in the spotlight — Union-Wade as a celebrated actor, producer and best-selling author and Wade as a three-time NBA Champion-turned-producer and entrepreneur — the Wades are also dedicated philanthropists, advocating for racial justice and LGBTQ equality, supporting marginalized communities in need and countless other humanitarian efforts.

“We’re thrilled to present this award to Gabrielle Union-Wade and Dwyane Wade who together have consistently utilized their platforms to advance social justice and raise awareness to the inequalities existing in our country,” said NAACP president and CEO Derrick Johnson in a statement. “We’re proud to recognize the couple’s tireless humanitarian work as they continue to advocate for equality and acceptance for all.”

The Wades will accept the President’s Award during the annual broadcast of the NAACP Image Awards, which airs Feb. 25 on BET.

Noted Scott Mills, BET president and CEO: “Gabrielle Union-Wade and Dwyane Wade are exemplary in their purpose-driven leadership and use of their collective platforms for good. This year’s recipients of the NAACP President’s Award are not just a timely signifier of the issues that matter most to the community; they are a testament to what is possible when one commits themselves to advancement in those areas. It is a great honor for BET to join the NAACP to amplify these issues and celebrate the leaders doing the work to drive change in our community.”

The powerhouse couple are the latest to be awarded the special award, which is presented in recognition of special achievement and distinguished public service. Previous honorees include Rihanna, LeBron James, Muhammad Ali, Rev. Jesse Jackson, Colin Powell, Condoleezza Rice, Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter, Lauryn Hill and Soledad O’Brien, with the 2022 honor going to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The Hollywood Reporter was first to share news of the Wade family’s special honor.

