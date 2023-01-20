Gabrielle Union Teases Possible New ‘Bring It On’ Movie: ‘We’ve Been Developing a Sequel Forever’

“Brr, it’s cold in here…” Could there be some future Clovers in the atmosphere?

Gabrielle Union, who played Isis in 2000’s “Bring It On,” teased a potential new installment in the iconic cheerleading film franchise at the “Truth Be Told” Season 3 premiere on Thursday.

“We’ve been developing a sequel forever,” Union told Variety. “But for folks who don’t exactly understand how long development can take in Hollywood, that could be five minutes or 50 years.”

“Bring It On,” which also starred Kirsten Dunst, Eliza Dushku and Jesse Bradford, spurred five direct-to-video sequels and a Halloween-themed TV sequel, but all without the original cast. Along with “Love & Basketball,” “Bring It On” was Union’s breakthrough movie, leading to a successful career in both film and TV.

Most recently, Union joined Apple TV+’s “Truth Be Told” for Season 3, which follows investigative journalist turned true crime podcaster Poppy (Octavia Spencer) as she teams up with unorthodox principal Eve (Union) in order to keep missing Black girls on people’s radar. The anthology series, starring and executive produced by Spencer, is based on Kathleen Barber’s novel “Are You Sleeping.”

Union and Spencer’s friendship goes back over two decades, Union told Variety.

“We met on a show called ‘City of Angels.’ We kind of bonded over this really long-ass scene that I kept messing up,” Union said. “I had to say ‘pumping epinephrine’… We would just crack up all day long… She’s one of the few people in this town who is exactly who you think.”

Spencer was equally thrilled to have Union join “Truth Be Told” this season.

“Day one on set, we hit the ground running. She is all about getting the work done, creating great art,” Spencer said. “And she brought advocacy. She’s Gabrielle Union. She has a big presence, and we’re thrilled to have her on the show.”

Season 3 also stars Mekhi Phifer, David Lyons, Ron Cephas Jones, Merle Dandridge, Tracie Thoms, Haneefah Wood, Mychala Faith Lee and Tami Roman.

Nichelle Tramble Spellman, who previously served as the series’ showrunner, is now exclusively executive producing due to other obligations, she told Variety. Maisha Closson, who Spellman knows personally and wanted to join the staff during prior seasons, was tapped to step into the role of showrunner for Season 3. Reese Witherspoon, Spencer, Peter Cherin, Lauren Neustadter, Jenno Topping, Mikkel Norgaard and Brian Clisham also serve as executive producers with Spellman and Closson.

The 10-episode third season of “Truth Be Told” premieres Jan. 20 on Apple TV+.