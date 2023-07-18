Darren Criss to Host MPTF’s NextGen Summer Party

Darren Criss will host and perform at the MPTF’s 2023 NextGen Summer Party on Aug. 6.

MPTF NextGen Board also announced Tuesday that the host committee for the evening includes Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Camilla Belle, Matt Bomer, Yvette Nicole Brown, Sherry Cola, Lana Condor, Colman Domingo, Janina Gavankar, Jason George, Max Greenfield, Harvey Guillén, Olivia Holt, Glen Powell, Harry Shum Jr., Michael Rooker, Reid Scott and Tiffany Smith.

“MPTF has proven time and time again that they are a necessary and invaluable resource to those in our industry. With the ongoing strikes and subsequent production shutdowns impacting so many, the services that MPTF provides are even more critical,” NextGen co-chair Jeffrey R. Epstein said in statement. “Funds raised during the Summer Party will help those who are directly affected as we weather these challenging times.”

The festivities will be held at NeueHouse Hollywood, kicking off with a VIP cocktail hour at 5 p.m ahead of the main event. Additional music at the Summer Party will be provided by DH Marc Homer.

“The efforts of the NextGen Board and its members are an integral part of what we do at MPTF,” said MPTF’s chief development officer Courteney Bailey. “They show up in so many ways, whether that be through on-campus and virtual events for our residents, hosting events like the Summer Party to raise funds and celebrate MPTF, or simply by representing our organization in their daily lives. We feel confident about our next 100 years, with this dedicated group of leaders at the helm.”