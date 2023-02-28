The Creative Collective NYC Announces Sixth Annual CultureCon Tour Dates (EXCLUSIVE)

CultureCon returns for its sixth annual tour, Variety has learned.

Going coast to coast, the convention will first stop in Los Angeles (June 17) before closing its run in New York City (October 7, 8).

Presented by HBO Max, CultureCon was built by The Creative Collective NYC, a community dedicated to creating brave spaces for creatives and young professionals of color.

“The growth and impact CultureCon has had among creatives of color continues to inspire us at HBO Max,” said Jackie Gagne, Warner Bros. Discovery’s SVP of multicultural marketing. “Heading into our fifth year as sponsors of the conference, and second as the presenting sponsors, we are excited to create spaces and provide invaluable resources for emerging creatives and young professionals of color.”

Following last year’s nationwide tour and the launch of CultureCon At Home – an interactive digital campus that reached creatives in over 131 countries around the world – this year’s conference will be a hybrid event that includes both in-person activations and free digital offerings for those who cannot attend in person.

“We’re so excited to bring CultureCon back for its sixth year, said Imani Ellis, CEO and Founder of CultureCon. “HBO Max has been an incredible partner and champion of CultureCon from the onset and we are so honored to consistently create such fertile ground for innovation, collaboration and inclusivity.”

The conference promises a week of programming, skill-building workshops, interactive activations, the opportunity to shop at the Small Business Market and soon-to-be-announced celebrity appearances. For the first time ever, CultureCon NYC will additionally host a Creative (AF) Careers job fair, where attendees can meet and network with recruiters across industries to find jobs and network in real time.

Ahead of the big event, guests will be invited to attend CultureCon Week — an offering of exclusive events, workshops, parties and experiences leading up to the big weekend.

Tickets will go on sale in March.

Please view the list of dates below:

CultureCon Week Los Angeles: June 14-June 16

CultureCon Los Angeles: June 17

CultureCon Week New York City: October 2-6

CultureCon New York City: October 7 and 8