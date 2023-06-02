Tiffany Haddish Returns to Host Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards Honoring Chlöe Bailey, Law Roach (EXCLUSIVE)

Award-winning comedian and actor Tiffany Haddish will return to host the third annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards, which celebrate those individuals who have had a lasting effect on the culture.

The Impact Awards will be held on June 27 at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, with honors presented to changemakers across the music, film, media, political, social and creative industries for their accomplishments and contributions to the Black community

Grammy-nominated singer and actor Chlöe Bailey (“Swarm,” “Praise This”) will receive the Fearlessness Award, which is awarded to an individual who “faces the world unafraid and unapologetic.” Image architect (and recently-retired top fashion stylist) Law Roach will accept the Innovator Award, which is awarded to an individual who has proven longevity and consistency in their field, with crossover appeal to help “bridge the gap between entertainment and the world.”

The ceremony will also feature a special recognition for Tupac in celebration of the 50th anniversary of hip-hop, as well as a live performance by Karen Clark Sheard and Jazmine Sullivan, followed by an intimate dinner.

Recipients of the Community Award, the Culture Award, the Icon Award, the Inspiration Award, the Social Impact Award and the Pioneer Award are soon to be announced, as well as the lineup of presenters for the awards show, founded by Jason Lee, CEO of Hollywood Unlocked, culture critic and the host of “The Jason Lee Show,” which airs on Revolt TV.

“Coming off a successful Impact Awards last year, I am thrilled to be bringing an even bigger moment to celebrate the achievements of all the innovators that are shaping the culture across multiple industries,” stated Lee, referencing the 2022 awards that featured Mariah Carey, Jenifer Lewis, Lizzo and more. “As the only Black-owned awards show, we deserve to give flowers to those among us who are doing extraordinary work to progress our communities forward.”

The 2023 Impact Awards will also mark the official launch of Lee’s nonprofit organization, Hollywood Cares Foundation, which provides assistance and resources to communities in need, with a particular focus on youth services and resources.