‘Barbie’ World Premiere: Margot Robbie and America Ferrera Fangirl Over Nicki Minaj and More Perfectly Pink Moments

The pink carpet at the “Barbie” premiere in Los Angeles on Sunday night was riddled with self-proclaimed Barbie Girls, but there was only one run-in that could be described as “When Barbie Met Barbie.”

Just minutes before the Greta Gerwig-directed movie debuted before a packed house in the Shrine Auditorium, “Barbie” lead Margot Robbie met the OG Barbie, rapper Nicki Minaj.

It’s the latest in a line of meta moments in and around the WB film, with Robbie posing — in a custom Schiaparelli gown that paid homage to 1960’s “Solo in the Spotlight Barbie” — alongside Minaj, who has proclaimed herself a Barbie since the early days of her career. Minaj’s latest track “Barbie World” — a collab with Ice Spice that remixes Aqua’s 1997 hit “Barbie Girl” — serves as the film’s end title song.

And much to the delight of fans gathered outside the Shrine Auditorium, hoping to catch a glimpse of the Barbie magic, the two superstars made their dreams come true, with the pretty pair serving blond beauty for photographers. At one point in the photo shoot, Robbie bent down to ensure Minaj’s ultra-long locks laid perfectly.

“Oh, my God, that was iconic. I’m dying,” Robbie, who also produced the film, told Variety as she practically floated back to the line of reporters waiting to interview her. “I’m gonna have to take a minute later to be like, ‘Wow, I actually just got a picture with Nicki Minaj.’”

On Monday afternoon, Minaj sent some love right back, tweeting that Robbie is “strikingly gorgeous in person.”

She also shared her preliminary review of the film, which hits theaters on the July 21. “Btw, the entire cast of this movie nailed it. The film is so visually stimulating. The actors can actually act, & the comedic timing is actually on time. Bravo,” the musician wrote. She promised to see the movie again to give her final analysis and signed off with, “Will Ferrell, I💖U.”

Minaj was the last star to hit the pink carpet, arriving in the middle of Variety’s interview with America Ferrera, who plays Gloria, one of the film’s few human characters. The Emmy winner was just beginning to explain which Barbie inspired her powder pink St. John two-piece ensemble when the crowd erupted in screams for someone just out of Ferrera’s sightline.

“It’s Nicki Minaj,” her publicist confirmed. Ferrera’s inner fangirl was unleashed, as she squealed with excitement. Laughing as she came back to reality, Ferrera said, “I can’t believe I just did that on camera. That was so embarrassing.” (The internet’s embrace of the meme-able clip proves that there was nothing to be embarrassed about — she’s just one of the Barbz!)

So, why does Ferrera love Minaj so much?

“Her track on this album is unbelievable,” Ferrera explained. “Like, how could you take a track [Aqua’s ‘Barbie Girl’] that already was so ingrained in people’s mind as one thing, and just make it the most amazing thing that we need for this movie, for this moment?”

She continued, “Also, she’s just a badass. I bow and am grateful for and say nightly prayers to every woman who is out there being who they are unapologetically. It gives the rest of us courage. And I feel like she’s one of them and like, you gotta love Nicki.”