Restaurants and Bars Show Support for Striking Writers With Discounted Food, Drinks

A number of restaurants and bars have decided to show solidarity with striking members of the Writers Guild by offering discounts on menu items and drinks. Writers can’t live on donuts alone, even if they’re delivered by Jay Leno, nor will the generous offers of pizza sent to picket lines solely sustain the hundreds of sign-carrying scribes marching in front of studios across Los Angeles and New York.

In Silver Lake, All Day Baby is offering discounted $8 daiquiris, and owner Lien Ta wrote on Instagram, “All Day Baby is so lucky to receive regular support from writers — we have both investors and guests who are a part of our special tapestry. For example, the writers’ room at ‘Shrinking’ even keeps score of how many days one of their writers goes with or without mentioning ADB! We’re disappointed that Hollywood isn’t matching value with worth for our industry’s writers; and in a way, the restaurant industry can relate to these writers: they are like the chefs/cooks of film + TV, writing integral and delicious recipes, and without their talent, there would be no product or project for millions to benefit.”

There’s no word yet, though, as to whether Drew Carey might be open to paying the full tab at Bob’s Big Boy in Burbank for any WGA member, as he did during the 2008 strike.

“Good Witch” and “Blindspot” writer Deanna Shumaker was among the WGA members helping to compile discounts for their fellow writers, and is adding new establishments to her spreadsheet.

Here are some deals available to card-carrying members of the Writers Guild while the strike continues.

Los Angeles

All-Day Baby, Silver Lake: 50% off the first daiquiri cocktail

Blue Collar, Fairfax Ave.: $8 Old-Fashioned cocktails

The Edendale, Silver Lake: 20% one specialty cocktail per visit

Jinky’s, Sherman Oaks: 10% off the total check

Roadside Taco, Studio City: 25% off the entire check

The Roguelike Tavern, 10% off the food check

The Three Clubs bar, Hollywood: 50% the entire check

Wife and the Somm, Glassell Park: Specially-priced menu for WGA,DGA, IATSE, SAG/AFTRA members, Weds.-Fri. 3-5 p.m. including discounts on beer, wine, sake and sparkling soda, along with four food items