Pay Tribute to L.A.‘s Favorite Mountain Lion With Connie & Ted’s New P-22 Cocktail

It’s a longtime tradition in Los Angeles to name restaurant dishes after celebrities, from the Lourd spicy tuna roll at Hamasaku to the George Clooney Veal Milanese at Dan Tana’s. Now, mountain lion P-22, a celebrity whose fanbase approached the size of Clooney’s until his untimely death in December, has his own signature cocktail at Connie & Ted’s.

A twist on a whiskey sour, the concoction is a heady mix of bourbon, lemon juice, black walnut bitters and agave infused with rosemary — a nod to Griffith Park’s greenery. A portion of the proceeds goes to the Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing. The potent P-22 is just one of the fresh offerings at Connie & Ted’s in West Hollywood.

Just over a decade old, Providence owner Michael Cimarusti’s bustling seafood emporium has revamped its brunch program with dishes that range from decadent — monkey bread French toast with smoked maple syrup, lobster croque “Connie” — to refreshing — avocado kale salad — to unexpected (steak and eggs for the landlubbers.) At a recent tasting, guests picked the Avo-Cod-O Toast as a favorite. Smoked black cod tops crushed avocado on toast with garnishes of nori, sesame and shittake mushroom, taking the ubiquitous dish to a new, protein-packed level.

Helmed by Cimarusti and longtime executive chef Sam Baxter, the robust daytime menu features a variety of New England twists on classic brunch fare — standouts include shrimp chilaquiles, crab and lobster omelet and, the ultimate hangover cure, a killer lobster croque “connie” with gruyere, Figaro sauce and a sunny side up egg.

Lobster croque “Connie” sandwich at Connie & Ted’s brunch.

Much of Connie & Ted’s extensive menu is also available at brunch — it’s a bicoastal dive into the ocean, with raw bar selections ranging from live Santa Barbara sea urchin to oysters and clams from Washington, Baja, Massachusetts to Prince Edward Island.

Stuffies (clams stuffed with sausage and breadcrumbs) and “clear “wicked good chowda” pay tribute to Cimarusti’s Rhode Island background (the restaurant is named after his Rhode Island grandparents). But though the menu is undeniably fish-focused, buttermilk fried chicken is also a draw on Sunday evenings.

Pastry chef Daphane DeLoneis, formerly of Huckleberry Bakery, recently joined the team, bringing her recipes like sweet potato spice whoopie pie, homemade saltine crackers and homemade seasonal ice creams.

You can make Connie & Ted’s P-22 cocktail at home too. See the Tiktok below for the recipe.