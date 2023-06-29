It’s No Joke — The Netflix Bites Restaurant Is Serious About the Food

Ever since Netflix announced it would be opening a Los Angeles pop-up restaurant, the jokes have been flying on social media. Would the servers use an algorithm to ask, “Since you liked grilled cheese, can we suggest broccoli?” Would you be allowed to share food with your friends or would it be forbidden, like Netflix password-sharing?

But at the preview night Tuesday for Netflix Bites at Short Stories Hotel on Fairfax, it was clear that the seriously delicious menu for the three-month pop-up, inspired by the streamer’s food programming, was no laughing matter. Imaginative cocktails from mixologists, like “Drink Masters” contestant Kate Gerwin, got guests in the mood with concoctions like the Oaxacan on Top of the World, while Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos mingled with the chefs. Netflix’s VP of Live Experiences Greg Lombardo welcomed guests, explaining, “We’re always focused on bringing our fans closer to the stories that they love. Netflix Bites affords us a unique opportunity to bridge food and entertainment in this incredible unique way.”

Curtis Stone, owner of L.A.’s Maude and Gwen restaurants, whose events team is providing the kitchen staff for the pop-up, presented his Dungeness crab curry with naan, finger limes, crispy shallots and garlic. “As you can imagine, there’s no pressure here,” Stone joked, referring to the fact that some of the recipes were created to be judged on “Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend.”

Andrew Zimmern, former “Bizarre Foods” host and a judge on “Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend,” went back to his roots with his grandmother’s delicately-flavored meatloaf that incorporates as many vegetables as the veal and beef in the savory mixture. Rodney Scott, from “Chef’s Table: BBQ,” brought his smoker all the way from North Carolina and presented an entire barbecue tray with ribs, juicy pulled pork and zingy collards. Ann Kim (“Chef’s Table: Pizza”) demonstrated the outdoor pizza oven on the restaurant’s colorfully decorated patio.

Also on the menu were Dominique Crenn’s roasted savoy cabbage and cauliflower with smoked tahini, and Ming Tsai’s black cod and umami-intensive mushroom truffle “Mingbings” (Chinese flatbread pockets). For dessert, guests could try Nadiya Hussein’s terrific layered honey cake with salted hazelnuts or construct a chocolate creation, “Nailed It”-style, decorating the dessert with various sauces.

Netflix Bites will be open starting Friday, seven nights a week for dinner, and Saturday and Sunday for brunch, running to the end of September.