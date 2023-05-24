Leslie Jones, Eddie Izzard, Ramy Youssef and More Join Just for Laughs Montreal Lineup

Just for Laughs has announced the second wave of talent set to perform at the 41st edition of its Montreal festival, which takes place from July 14 to 29.

New editions include Leslie Jones, Eddie Izzard, Ramy Youssef, Please Don’t Destroy, Mae Martin, Mike Ward, Ronny Chieng, Neal Brennan, Darcy & Jer, Brad Williams, Foil Arms and Hog, Giggly Squad, Hannah Berner, Jessica Kirson, Joanne McNally, Joe Dombrowski, Felipe Esparza, Alan Davies, Gina Yashere, Urzila Carlson, The Lucas Brothers, BriTANick, Jen Brister, Josie Long, Kyle Kinane, River Butcher, Tom Ballard, Nath Valvo, Geoffrey Asmus, Melanie Bracewell, Reuben Kaye and Jamali Maddix.

They join previously announced stars including Ali Wong, Russell Peters, Jack Whitehall, Jonathan Van Ness, Trixie Mattel & Katya Zamo and Anthony Jeselnik, among others.

Of the newly announced talent, Jones is set to take part in The Leslie Jones Gala that will be held on July 29 at Théâtre Maisonneuve at 9:45 p.m. Izzard, too, takes part in her own gala that will be held on July 28 at the same time and location. Finally, Martin’s gala will take place on July 29 also at Théâtre Maisonneuve at 7 p.m.

Chieng, Brennan and Youssef will all be featured as part of varying shows at the festival. Chieng’s will take place on July 27 at L’Olympia at 7 p.m. Brennan’s Brand New Neal performance will begin at 9:30 p.m. on July 28 at L’Olympia. Finally, Youssef will perform two shows, with the first being held on July 28 at 7 p.m. and the second on July 29 at 9:30 p.m., both being held at Gesù.

Tickets for Just for Laughs Montreal can be purchased here.