Suki Waterhouse’s Makeup Artist Cedric Jolivet on Creating Her ‘Daisy Jones’ Premiere Look

Variety will toast five Hollywood makeup artists (Alex Babsky, Kathy Jeung, Kelsey Deenihan Fisher, Allan Avendaño and Cedric Jolivet) known for setting red carpet beauty trends with staying power at the annual — and lively — Makeup Artistry Dinner on March 9 at Ardor Restaurant. But before the festivities, we sat down with each creator on Variety’s “Red Carpet Ready,” presented by Armani Beauty, to share behind-the-scenes moments, surprising inspirations and secret industry beauty tricks you won’t find on TikTok.

Born in Lyon, France, Cedric Jolivet got his start in theater and relies on a bright, bold lip or an elegant, elongated eye to add some drama on the red carpet for clients including Lili Reinhart, Kerry Condon and Suki Waterhouse.

When did you realize you wanted to be a makeup artist?

Funny story. I wanted to be a lawyer, but I was obsessed with fashion growing up in the ’90s — always looking at magazines and watching “America’s Next Top Model.” I never knew there was a job for me like being a stylist or doing makeup.

How did you break in?

I moved to Paris and I met the very famous Linda Cantello, who’s still the creative director of Giorgio Armani Beauty. But my big moment was working with Cate Blanchett for the Golden Globes in 2020 after I moved to L.A. I was nervous, of course! We did this beautiful monochromatic look with a soft blush shade on her eyes and lips that she loved.

Kerry Condon attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/FilmMagic)

Let’s fast-forward to Kerry Condon’s look at this year’s Golden Globes.

Kerry likes to basically look like herself. No heavy makeup. But I knew I had to push it a little bit with a bold eye for that night. So we did beautiful glowy skin with a soft lip and I defined her eyes with a warm, burgundy tone.

On the flip side, Suki Waterhouse loves to amp it up. Tell us about her “Daisy Jones & the Six” premiere look.

She definitely let me play with color. We did a very soft purple smoky eye and a coral lip. We were scared it might be too much with her green dress, but in the end, it worked perfectly and gave her a cool ’70s vibe.

Name a red carpet no-no.

Lip gloss and too much highlighter. It’s a fine line between looking greasy and looking glowy. Also, your hair can get stuck in a glossy lip. I always recommend lipstick instead.

What’s one mistake everyone makes with makeup?

I’m not a big fan of big, fake lashes. I’d rather define an eye than add lashes and lashes.

What’s the one thing everyone should have in their bag?

Mascara and lip balm — keep it easy and you’re set.