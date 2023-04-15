Gucci Opens VIP Salon on Melrose Place; Louis Vuitton Hosts ‘Crafting Dreams’ Shopping Experience

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Gucci has a new stand-alone boutique in Los Angeles.

But this is no ordinary brick-and-mortar shop. Located on Melrose Place in a building that housed a Marc Jacobs store for many years, Gucci Salon is a VIP experience reserved for appointment-only clientele to shop Valigeria, precious leathers, jewelry and accessories, high-end custom collections — including evening wear, tailoring and gowns — and home decor.

At a recent preview for the press, celeb gowns were on display, including the silver and black number Jessica Chastain wore to this year’s Oscars and others donned by Jodie Turner-Smith, Dakota Johnson and Michelle Williams.

A $15,000 poker sat on a side table while pieces from the luxury fashion house’s jewelry collection were showcased on shelves and in glass boxes.

Pablo Enriquez

The salon is inspired by a similar offering that was housed on the top floor of the first Gucci store that opened on Rodeo Drive in 1968.

Designed by set designer Gideon Ponte, the salon perfectly weds the feel of a chic apartment and the glamour of a Hollywood set with several vignettes of luxe couches, chairs and tables sprinkled throughout the store. When Variety popped by on a recent Tuesday afternoon, jewelry designer Jennifer Meyer was visiting, as was stylist and manager Jeanne Yang and Lisa Love, the legendary magazine editor who most recently served as a creative consultant for the Oscar red carpet.

“I love the work that goes into making things, the people one comes across in that process, like making a movie. I’ve been part of that for many years and I love the craft, the conversation, the thinking that goes into each detail and choice,” Ponte tells Variety. “I thought about this as I drew up the space. I wanted to celebrate the costume designers, stylists and designers who invent these worlds.”

While Gucci Salon is a permanent location, Louis Vuitton has launched its annual high-end pop-up at a $75 million estate in Bel Air.

The French fashion house’s Crafting Dreams Los Angeles offers VIP clients the chance to peruse and purchase LV’s iconic trunks, jewelry, leather goods, sneakers, skateboards and even a leather hammock. There’s a colorful room dedicated to the house’s new Louis Vuitton Baby collection that pays homage to the maison’s mascot, Vivienne.

Brad Dickson

The red carpet room includes gowns worn by Cynthia Erivo, Ana de Armas, Gemma Chan, Jennifer Connelly, Cynthia Erivo, Phoebe Dynevor and Sophie Turner.

For the first time, the White Canvas: LV Trainer in Residence Exhibition comes stateside with sneakers designed by artists Lady Pink, Lee Quiñones and the estate of Rammellzee.

Brad Dickson

For sporty clients, there’s a golf trunk with a putting mat, a light wood ping pong table with a turquoise top and dumbbells and jump rope with LV-emblazoned leather accents. The Vanity Mahjong set also makes its U.S. debut.

Clients can take a break from shopping by lounging on the rooftop.

Crafting Dreams is available by appointment-only through May 3.