Elle Fanning Teases Karl Lagerfeld-Inspired Met Gala Look: ‘I Am Truly Going on Theme’

The Met Gala may like to keep its guest list top secret until minutes before the starry crowd arrives for the event, but Elle Fanning has confirmed she’ll be in attendance this year.

The star of “The Great” teased her gala look when I caught up with her Sunday at The Daily Front Row’s Fashion Los Angeles Awards at the Beverly Hills Hotel. “I had an idea kind of quickly, I have to say,” she said. “I sort of sketch everything out so I did a little sketch – an homage to Karl Lagerfeld, of course. I am truly going on theme. I have a good story behind the look that is special to me. I’m excited.”

This year’s gala takes place May 1 and coincides with the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute’s exhibit, “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.” Dress code is “in honor of Karl.” Gala hosts include Penélope Cruz, Michaela Coel, Roger Federer, Dua Lipa, and, of course, Anna Wintour.

Asked what it’s like to walk the iconic red carpet on the steps at New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art, Fanning laughed, “It’s major! It’s very jam packed. Honestly, it doesn’t matter who you are. You’re all on top of each other. You’re all getting out and you all have to wait in line.”

Fanning also commented on the future of “The Great.” With Season 4 of the hit Hulu series, co-starring Nicholas Hoult, premiering next month, Fanning said she’d like the show to get at least one more season. “I would at least want to get to tie it up the way I want it tied up,” she said. “This character is so huge for me personally because I started when I was 20. Now I’m 25. It’s been five years of my life, such formative years. I feel like I grew as an actor playing her. … I could really feel the growth.

“It will be hard to let her go,” Fanning continued. “I’ve had a few cries about it already.”

Fanning was on hand at the Fashion Los Angeles Awards to present the magazine of the year award to W’s editor-in-chief Sara Moonves.