David Fincher, Judy Baca to Be Honored at LACMA Art+Film Gala

The Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) has announced the 2023 Art+Film Gala will honor Judy Baca and David Fincher.

“Through his award-winning films, David Fincher tells compelling stories and sheds light on human psychology. His unique vision pulls the audience deeper into his cinematic world,” LACMA CEO Michael Govan said in a statement Tuesday morning.

Fincher has remained a fixture in contemporary cinema, helming “Mank,” “Se7en,” “Fight Club,” “Zodiac,” “The Social Network,” “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo” and “Gone Girl.”

“Judy Baca is one of the most important American artists working today. Drawing inspiration from her hometown of Los Angeles, Baca gives permanence to local histories through her monumental artworks, such as ‘The Great Wall of Los Angeles,'” Govan said. “We are thrilled to honor Judy for her achievements, for her commitment to public art and for her impact in the cultural landscape of Los Angeles and beyond.”

For over 40 years, Baca has remained an important artist to the public art scene. In 1974, she founded Los Angeles’ first mural program, which has supported more than 400 murals and provided thousands of local participants with jobs. In addition to receiving the Art+Film honor, Baca will debut a solo exhibition at LACMA this fall.

The gala will take place Nov. 4. LACMA trustee Eva Chow continues to serve as co-chair with Leonardo DiCaprio. Gucci returns as the event’s presenting sponsor. Additional support is provided by Audi.

LACMA Art + Film has become a must-attend event in Hollywood, attracting such names as Andrew Garfield, Miley Cyrus, Jodie Turner-Smith, Jared Leto, Lil Nas X, Jeff Bezos, Awkwafina, Billie Eilish, Kim Kardashian, Elliot Page, Simu Liu, Quinta Brunson, Henry Golding, Sebastian Stan, Måneskin, Olivia Wilde, Salma Hayek, Rosé, Janelle Monáe and Julia Garner.