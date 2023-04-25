Bungalow 8 Reboot: Gucci Hosting Pop-Up of Iconic New York Nightclub Ahead of Met Gala (EXCLUSIVE)

Bungalow 8 is back – for one night only.

Gucci is hosting a Bungalow pop-up in New York City on April 29, two nights ahead of the Met Gala.

The fashion house isn’t commenting, but I got my hands on the official invite, which reads, “Amy Sacco & Gucci invite you to Bungalow Gucci.” Idris Elba will deejay the late-night soirée.

Sacco opened the original Bungalow 8 in Chelsea in 2001. The small venue at 515 W. 27th St. went onto to become the hottest nightclub in the early and mid-aughts, attracting an A-List crowd — including George Clooney, Nicole Kidman, Sean Penn, Paris Hilton, Nicole Richie, Colin Farrell, Naomi Campbell and every other supermodel, Demi Moore, Ashton Kutcher, Matthew McConaughey, Sandra Bullock, Tom Cruise, Katie Holmes, Justin Timberlake, John Mayer, Sean “Diddy” Combs and Heidi Klum — before closing in 2009. Even former President Bill Clinton hosted a fundraiser for his presidential library at the club in 2003.

VIP guests were given keys to gain entrance along with the invite.

Although tiny in comparison to the city’s large dance clubs, Bungalow 8 was the Studio 54 of its time. After its doors shut for the last time, Sacco hosted pop-ups during the Venice Film Festival, Sundance Film Festival and the Cannes Film Festival.

The Gucci party is taking place several blocks south of the club’s original location.

The Met Gala is at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1 with co-chairs Michaela Coel, Penélope Cruz, Roger Federer, Dua Lipa and Anna Wintour. The theme is “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.”