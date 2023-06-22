Robert Downey Jr.’s ‘Dream Cars’ Sees ‘Iron Man’ Star Using Technology to Convert His Cars to Electric — but He’s Not Trying to Be Tony Stark

Avid car collector Robert Downey Jr. isn’t sure how many cars he actually owns.

“About 20,” the Marvel actor said at the Los Angeles premiere of his new Max series, “Downey’s Dream Cars. “The fact that I don’t know the exact number speaks to the fact that I need to convert more of my cars.”

“Downey’s Dream Cars” chronicles a team of auto experts who convert traditional gas-powered cars into electric vehicles. The program was inspired by RDJ’s Footprint Coalition, his 4-year-old environmental organization that works to mitigate climate change.

The science and engineering featured on the show may remind viewers of Downey Jr.’s iconic work as Tony Stark in the MCU. In fact, suggested talking points provided by the show’s team for press covering the premiere included car interiors made from recycled plastic bottles, hydrogen fuel, biodiesel technology, sustainably in auto manufacturing and Photovoltaic electricity.

However, the actor insists life is not imitating art. “Tony’s theme was about conspicuous consumption and his technology in this kind of netherworld against enemies that are difficult to relate to and not applicable to our day-to-day lives,” Downey Jr. said. “The funny thing is this is a really small idea. This is just about doing what you can do at home and with what you have at your disposal. Hopefully, some people will be inspired to say, ‘Maybe I don’t have to get rid of this old family car because it’s such a gas guzzler. I could even just put a more efficient internal combustion engine.’”

Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey at the MAX Original Series “ Downey’s Dream Cars ” Los Angeles Premiere at Petersen Automotive Museum on June 16, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Alberto Rodriguez for Variety

Downey Jr. said his two favorite cars in his collection are a Bentley, which was a gift from Marvel, and a Porsche that his wife and show executive producer Susan Downey gave him.

The premiere event, which included a screening of the first episode followed by a Q&A with Downey Jr. moderated by fellow car enthusiast Dax Shepard, took place at — where else? — the Petersen Automobile Museum.

The first two episodes of “Downey’s’ Dream Cars” are available on Max. Two new episodes will debut each Thursday leading up to the final two episodes on July 6.