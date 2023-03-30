Meghan Markle, Christina Applegate Among 2023 Gracie Winners From Alliance for Women in Media Foundation

The Alliance for Women in Media Foundation has announced the winners of its 48th Annual Gracie Awards, an event that recognizes women-centered achievements and programming in media and entertainment. A gala honoring Gracie winners will be held on May 23 at the Four Seasons Beverly Wilshire in Los Angeles. Local and student winners will be recognized on June 20 at a luncheon in New York City.

Winners of this year’s Gracie Awards include Christina Applegate, Meghan Markle, Ava DuVernay, Faith Hill, Amanda Seyfried, Danielle Monaro, Shelley Wade, “Abbott Elementary,” “Today,” “The Drew Barrymore Show” and “48 Hours.” Showtime’s “The First Lady” will be honored with this year’s Grand Award, an accolade that recognizes immense levels of effort and achievement in production. Rachel Lindsay of “Extra” and “The Bachelor” will return as AWMF’s social media ambassador.

This year’s theme of “storytelling” celebrates the tapestry of narratives of the many awardees and how these stories reach audiences and beyond. In honor of a record number of submissions from women directors, the Gracies will include a “special in-show moment” recognizing them.

The AWMF is an organization that has supported women in media since 1951. The Gracies are named after Gracie Allen, a pioneer in the radio, television and film industries.

“This year’s recipients exemplify Gracie Allen’s spirit through their exceptional talent, innovation, and vision,” said Becky Brooks, president of AWMF. “Their steadfast dedication to their craft and their tenacious resolve to break boundaries serve as a compelling testament to the essential role women play in molding the cultural landscape.”