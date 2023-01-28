Tyre Nichols Bodycam Footage Sparks Renewed Outrage, Nationwide Protests Over Policing: ‘How Many More Black Men Have to Die by Cops?’

The release of footage of the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols by Memphis police has sparked renewed outrage and nationwide protests over police violence against Black people.

On Friday, Memphis police released nearly one hour of footage, taken from officer body cameras and street cameras. The disturbing images depict officers punching, kicking and using a baton against Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man, who had attempted to flee after a traffic stop. The police continued to beat Nichols after restraining his arms, as the man cried out for his mother.

Nichols was hospitalized in critical condition before dying on Jan. 10, three days after the incident. Footage of the beating was released per the request of Nichols’ family, according to Shelby County District Attorney Steven Mulroy.

Following the release of the footage, protests erupted across the country in Memphis, New York, Los Angeles, Washington D.C. and several other major cities, according to NBC News. Gatherings are expected to continue throughout the weekend.

Five officers involved in the incident have been charged with second-degree murder and aggravated kidnapping, per CNN.

“There’s footage everyday of police brutalizing us,” filmmaker and stand-up W. Kamau Bell said on social media. “This footage is in HD & often comes from the police. Nothing changes.”

I remember the Rodney King assault. I remember how many of us thought the footage would change everything, Finally there was “proof”. Now there’s footage everyday of police brutalizing us. This footage is in HD & often comes from the police. Nothing changes. #TyreNichols — W. Kamau Bell (@wkamaubell) January 27, 2023

“I said for my own peace of mind, for the sake of my own sanity, for my hope for what’s left of the human race, I would not watch the awful murder of another black man,” Tyler Perry wrote in a post on Instagram. “Many people can’t imagine it happening to them because honestly, it never will. I was determined to see what that space felt like for once, I would cover my ears and not let in the outside.”

“HOW MANY MORE BLACK MEN HAVE TO DIE BY COPS? WHAT’S ENOUGH?” Prentice Penny, showrunner of HBO’s “Insecure,” wrote.

HOW MANY MORE BLACK MEN HAVE TO DIE BY COPS? WHATS ENOUGH? 2? 8? 25? — Prentice Penny (aka Charcuterie Papi) (@The_A_Prentice) January 28, 2023

“Rip Tyre Nichols. Don’t watch that video if you don’t have to,” Desus Nice wrote.

Rip Tyre Nichols. Don’t watch that video if you don’t have to. — Desus Nice (@desusnice) January 28, 2023

“I’ve sat here for 12 hour not knowing what to say. Still don’t,” racing driver Bubba Wallace said. “Tyre Nichols. I love you. May you rest in peace my beautiful brother.”

I’ve sat here for 12 hours not knowing what to say. Still don’t.



Tyre Nichols. I love you. May you rest in peace my beautiful brother. pic.twitter.com/hCdjJKDh9G — Bubba Wallace (@BubbaWallace) January 28, 2023

See more media reactions below.

I need so many people to understand this regarding Tyre Nichols. Several of the police officers who murdered Freddie Gray were Black. The entire system of policing is based on white supremacist violence. We see people under the boot of oppression carry its water all the time. https://t.co/H11cuzHPxC — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) January 27, 2023

As we mourn the loss of a man who had much ahead of him, I want to showcase #TyreNichols in his true essence. He was a loving father, considerate son, & loyal friend with a passion for skateboarding & photography. Rest in power & know that we’ll seek justice.



🎥: Austin Dean pic.twitter.com/fYAKPfdlzv — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) January 28, 2023

I will not be watching that video of #TyreNichols. I understand why his mother wanted it released. I just cannot watch another snuff film. I feel like Martavius below. It never should’ve happened. 💔 https://t.co/8bnjhQ1qxV — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) January 28, 2023