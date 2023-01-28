Tyre Nichols Bodycam Footage Sparks Renewed Outrage, Nationwide Protests Over Policing: ‘How Many More Black Men Have to Die by Cops?’

The release of footage of the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols by Memphis police has sparked renewed outrage and nationwide protests over police violence against Black people.
On Friday, Memphis police released nearly one hour of footage, taken from officer body cameras and street cameras. The disturbing images depict officers punching, kicking and using a baton against Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man, who had attempted to flee after a traffic stop. The police continued to beat Nichols after restraining his arms, as the man cried out for his mother.
Nichols was hospitalized in critical condition before dying on Jan. 10, three days after the incident. Footage of the beating was released per the request of Nichols’ family, according to Shelby County District Attorney Steven Mulroy.
Following the release of the footage, protests erupted across the country in Memphis, New York, Los Angeles, Washington D.C. and several other major cities, according to NBC News. Gatherings are expected to continue throughout the weekend.
Five officers involved in the incident have been charged with second-degree murder and aggravated kidnapping, per CNN.
“There’s footage everyday of police brutalizing us,” filmmaker and stand-up W. Kamau Bell said on social media. “This footage is in HD & often comes from the police. Nothing changes.”
“I said for my own peace of mind, for the sake of my own sanity, for my hope for what’s left of the human race, I would not watch the awful murder of another black man,” Tyler Perry wrote in a post on Instagram. “Many people can’t imagine it happening to them because honestly, it never will. I was determined to see what that space felt like for once, I would cover my ears and not let in the outside.”
“HOW MANY MORE BLACK MEN HAVE TO DIE BY COPS? WHAT’S ENOUGH?” Prentice Penny, showrunner of HBO’s “Insecure,” wrote.
“Rip Tyre Nichols. Don’t watch that video if you don’t have to,” Desus Nice wrote.
“I’ve sat here for 12 hour not knowing what to say. Still don’t,” racing driver Bubba Wallace said. “Tyre Nichols. I love you. May you rest in peace my beautiful brother.”
