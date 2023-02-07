How to Watch Biden’s 2023 State of the Union Address Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

President Biden will deliver his State of the Union on Tuesday night, addressing a joint session of Congress about his agenda for the coming year. The address starts at 9 p.m. ET and will broadcast live on CBS. Cable-cutters will also be able to tune into the speech on Youtube, and live TV streaming platforms such as Philo, Sling TV and Hulu + Live TV.

In addition to highlighting the recent infrastructure and climate change bills passed under his administration, Biden is also likely to address a growing number of concerns at home and abroad during his speech, which comes amid a moment of economic uncertainty, increased tensions with China and ongoing conflict over Russia’s war in Ukraine. Biden will likely also mention the Chinese spy balloon saga that unfolded over the weekend.

Biden is also expected to point to recent wins for the administration, including the recent news that the government has added 517,000 jobs in the U.S. in January, bringing the unemployment rate down to 3.6% — the lowest since 1969.

White House aides said Tuesday that the President will also lay out his four-part “unity agenda,” which he announced during last year’s State of the Union address. The plan highlights ways to overcome the opioid crisis, fight cancer, improve mental health care and provide support for veterans. Among his plans are to call for bipartisan support to ban targeted online harassment aimed at young people, expand the number of specialized counselors who can support veterans and reauthorize the National Cancer Act to boost research funding.

Tune into Biden’s 2023 State of the Union Speech below:

